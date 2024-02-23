ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Legal profession is my constituency, FCT will support you - Wike assures security at Law school

News Agency Of Nigeria

The security deployment was based on intelligence reports from security agencies, to ensure the safety of residents, private and public institutions located in the area.

Wike assures security at Law school Abuja [NAN]
Wike assures security at Law school Abuja [NAN]

Recommended articles

Wike pledged when a delegation of the NLS, led by its Director-General, Prof. Isa Chiroma, visited him in Abuja on Thursday. He explained that the FCT Administration has ensured the presence of heavy security in Bwari Area Council, where the Abuja campus of the law school is located.

He said that the security deployment was based on intelligence reports from security agencies, to ensure the safety of residents, including private and public institutions located in the area.

We didn’t want to take any chances at all, knowing fully well the intelligence we were getting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, that is why there is so much security within Bwari area council.

“This is because if anything happens, it will be a setback to the entire country and the FCT,” the minister said.

Wike reiterated the Administration’s support to the NLS and pledged to consider the institution’s request for the construction of staff quarters and provision of vehicles. He noted that it was important for agencies within the FCT to be given necessary support.

“Luckily, the legal profession is my constituency and so, it will be out of place if they have problems and I won't be able to support them.

“You should take it as granted that the FCT will support you,” Wike added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He directed the General Counsel of the FCT Administration to liaise with the school management to see how the request for the staff quarters would be captured in the FCTA’s 2024 statutory budget. On the request for vehicles, the minister said that he would look at available vehicles and make some available for the school.

Earlier, Chiroma appealed to the minister to construct staff quarters and provide vehicles for the Abuja campus of the school. He also explained that the delegation was in Wike’s office to congratulate him on his appointment as minister of the FCT.

He added that the visit was also to inform Wike that he is among the NLS’ awardees to be presented at its 60th Anniversary.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Legal profession is my constituency, FCT will support you - Wike assures security at Law school

Legal profession is my constituency, FCT will support you - Wike assures security at Law school

Kaduna Electric to refund overbilled customers, urges settlement of outstanding debts

Kaduna Electric to refund overbilled customers, urges settlement of outstanding debts

Homosexual acts contrary to natural law - CBNC stand firm against blessing same-sex couples

Homosexual acts contrary to natural law - CBNC stand firm against blessing same-sex couples

Tinubu appoints Gbenga Alade new CEO of AMCON

Tinubu appoints Gbenga Alade new CEO of AMCON

Senate rejects controversial bill to extend NASS employees' service year

Senate rejects controversial bill to extend NASS employees' service year

Police arrest officers for extorting ₦30 million from citizen

Police arrest officers for extorting ₦30 million from citizen

₦744.5m spent on election lawsuits not for lawyers alone —  Obi's campaign team

₦744.5m spent on election lawsuits not for lawyers alone —  Obi's campaign team

Despite public outcry, Tinubu says no going back on punishing reforms

Despite public outcry, Tinubu says no going back on punishing reforms

Makinde busts Akpabio's 'lie', says governors didn't receive ₦30bn from FG

Makinde busts Akpabio's 'lie', says governors didn't receive ₦30bn from FG

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week

Lanre Gbajabiamila, Director-General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) [National Lottery Regulatory Commission]

Lanre Gbajabiamila honoured with Africa Gaming Hall of Fame award

Chinedu Anyaso re-elected as Chairman of IPMAN Enugu unit [The Sun Nigeria]

Chinedu Anyaso re-elected as Chairman of IPMAN Enugu unit, vows to tackle over taxation

Lagos Police reactivate tracking device to curb kidnapping, one-chance crimes [Punch]

Lagos Police reactivate tracking device to curb kidnapping, one-chance crimes