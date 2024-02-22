ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike assures maximum security in Abuja Law School

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike reiterated the Administration’s support to the NLS and pledged to consider the institution’s request for the construction of staff quarters and provision of vehicles.

Wike assures maximum security in Abuja Law School [NAN]
Wike assures maximum security in Abuja Law School [NAN]

Recommended articles

Wike made the pledge when a delegation of the NLS, led by its Director-General, Prof. Isa Chiroma, visited him in Abuja on Thursday.

He explained that the FCT Administration has ensured the presence of heavy security in Bwari Area Council, where the Abuja campus of the law school is located.

He said that the security deployment was based on intelligence reports from security agencies, to ensure the safety of residents, including private and public institutions located in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We didn’t want to take any chances at all, knowing fully well the intelligence we were getting.

“So, that is why there is so much security within Bwari area council.

“This is because if anything happens, it will be a setback to the entire country and the FCT,” the minister said.

Wike reiterated the Administration’s support to the NLS and pledged to consider the institution’s request for the construction of staff quarters and provision of vehicles.

He noted that it was important for agencies within the FCT to be given necessary support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Luckily, the legal profession is my own constituency and so, it will be out of place if they have problems and I won't be able to support them.

“You should take it as granted that the FCT will support you,” Wike said

He directed the General Counsel of the FCT Administration to liaise with the school management to see how the request for the staff quarters would be captured in the FCTA’s 2024 statutory budget.

On the request for vehicles, the minister said that he would look at available vehicles and make some available for the school.

Earlier, Chiroma appealed to the minister to construct staff quarters and provide vehicles for the Abuja campus of the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also explained that the delegation was in Wike’s office to congratulate him on his appointment as minister of the FCT.

He added that the visit was also to inform Wike that he is among the NLS’ awardees to be presented at its 60th Anniversary.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're doing our best to mitigate hardship facing masses — Makinde

We're doing our best to mitigate hardship facing masses — Makinde

Wike assures maximum security in Abuja Law School

Wike assures maximum security in Abuja Law School

Ighodalo defeats Shaibu, others to emerge as Edo PDP governorship candidate

Ighodalo defeats Shaibu, others to emerge as Edo PDP governorship candidate

FG pledges to create 100,000 verifiable jobs by May 29

FG pledges to create 100,000 verifiable jobs by May 29

Troops eliminate 286 terrorists, rescue 122 hostages in 1 week

Troops eliminate 286 terrorists, rescue 122 hostages in 1 week

ASUU awards scholarships to 7 indigent UniAbuja students

ASUU awards scholarships to 7 indigent UniAbuja students

Gombe govt uncovers 523 ghost workers, saves ₦1.5bn

Gombe govt uncovers 523 ghost workers, saves ₦1.5bn

Court gives FG 7 days to charge detained Miyetti Allah president

Court gives FG 7 days to charge detained Miyetti Allah president

Supply from Gencos dropped from 513 to 350MW - EKEDC explains to customers

Supply from Gencos dropped from 513 to 350MW - EKEDC explains to customers

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PPRO, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko [Punch]

Police inspector dismissed in Rivers for kidnapping and $3,000 extortion

House of Reps Committee to sanction MDAs over violation of Treasury Single Account [Punch]

House of Reps committee to sanction MDAs over violation of Treasury Single Account

Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata [Daily Trust]

Nothing is working, citizens are unhappy, parliamentary system will make Nigeria great - Dantata

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe Govt trains magistrates, judicial officials on small claims matters