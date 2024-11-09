ADVERTISEMENT
Wike appoints Fayose's former spokesperson as media aide

News Agency Of Nigeria

Until his appointment, Olayinka, from Ekiti and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, was the Chief Executive Officer of Our Peoples FM, Ado-Ekiti, since 2018.

Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press, Office of the Minister, said in a statement in Abuja on Friday that the appointment was with immediate effect.

Ogunleye described Olayinka as a “seasoned media and communications professional”, with more than 20 years of experience in journalism, public relations, and media management.

“His career spans a wide range of roles in both the public and private sectors.

“As Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media, Olayinka will oversee the development of communication strategies to improve public awareness of government activities and facilitate stronger engagement between the FCT Administration and the public,” he said.

Further details show that Olayinka was also the Publisher of Wazobia Reporters Online, Special Assistant on Public Communications to the Governor of Ekiti and Director-General of the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State from 2014 to 2018.

He was also the Media Adviser to the Minister of State for Works in 2018 and a Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Class Magazine between 2003 and 2007.

News Agency Of Nigeria

