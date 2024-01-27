ADVERTISEMENT
Widow begs Gov Soludo to help recover late husband’s property from in-laws

News Agency Of Nigeria

Leader of the widows’ organisation, said they reported the matter to the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Awka, and the culprits had been served papers.

37-year-old widow, Mrs Chinenye Okonkwo, narrating her ordeal to journalists, begs Gov. Soludo to help recover late husband’s property from in-laws [NAN]
At a news conference in Awka on Saturday, Okonkwo said her late husband’s siblings encroached on their land, took the blocks for their proposed building and sent her and her five children away.

She said that the Umuodilogu village kindred, Oraifite, Ekwusigo local government, and the widows’ organisation, under Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, had tried unsuccessfully to settle the matter.

“My Late husband, Linus Okonkwo, showed me the boundary of his land before his death in 2017 at the age of 45. He also moulded blocks for a four-bedroom apartment.

“But his siblings, Boniface and CY Okonkwo sent us away, asking me to go and remarry.

"They said they would only accommodate my children when they grow up.

“They even threatened to kill me if they saw me in the family compound. I’m currently living in a rented apartment with my kids. I’m struggling to pay both house rent and children’s school fees.

“I’m appealing to the Anambra state government and well-meaning Nigerians to help me recover my late husband’s property from his siblings,” the widow said.

“Unfortunately, our NGO does not have the right to interfere in family affairs. There is a limit to which we can go. We can only resort to protest or demonstration if the matter is life-threatening.

“We want both the government and members of the public to intervene to serve as a deterrent to others who may be planning similar actions on other widows. We want this to be the last,” she said.

In his remarks, Francis Okafor, Chairman, Umuodilogu kindred, said they frowned and strongly condemned the actions of the widow’s brothers-in-law.

“We have been trying to amicably resolve the matter in-house, but it escalated when Boniface and his team resorted to violence, the first of its kind in our kindred.

“They even threatened to kill one of our kinsmen for defending the widow. The matter was reported to the police and Boniface and his brother were arrested,” he said.

Confirming Boniface’s arrest, Police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said police were about to conclude the investigation on the matter, adding that the suspect would be arraigned.

