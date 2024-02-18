German-based oil company unveils Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie as ambassador

Speaking during the endorsement held in Enugu, Okechukwu Benjamin, the Managing Director, of the company, said the deal was a multimillion Naira contract that would last for two years.

The managing director said the deal was renewable after its expiration in 2026.

He said the company chose Edochie because of his class and impeccable character in Africa and beyond as a reputable movie star.

He explained that 9th Integrated Energy Solutions Limited was a German company that brought Rowe oil into Africa and owned the franchise for the whole of Africa.

“We are here today to officially unveil Chief Pete Edochie, as the brand ambassador of Rowe Oil Nigeria and we are glad that he accepted the offer.

“Our product is a German premium oil that comes with a seal which makes it difficult to be adulterated in the market.

“We have different categories of oil that would improve Nigerian vehicles, their engine efficiency and save fuel for them."

He added that they sold the oil based on the specifications of the vehicles.

Reacting, Edochie thanked the company for choosing him noting that companies endorsed him as their brand ambassador because of his reputation and impeccable character.

Edochie popularly known as “Okonkwo and Ebubedike” by his fans, said he had managed to live above board within a society marked with criminal tendencies, describing the offer as a “credible achievement”.

“I am glad to be here and to be made the ambassador of Rowe Oil and I am stating my reputation on the quality of this product.

“I have enjoyed a very international marketable reputation for a very long time and I am glad to say that if you go outside this country, the first thing they come across as a thespian is Pete Edochie.

“It is not magic. When I did Things Fall Apart, I became so celebrated even before Nollywood came into existence.

“There are some parts of the world I am being moulded and people lean on them to take photographs and pay,” Edochie said.

Speaking on his endorsement, the Nollywood actor, who expressed gladness over the organisation’s choice, said the Rowe oil was unique as it sustained the life of a car.