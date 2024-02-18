ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

German-based oil company unveils Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie as ambassador

News Agency Of Nigeria

Speaking on his endorsement, the Nollywood actor, who expressed gladness over the organisation’s choice, said the Rowe oil was unique as it sustained the life of a car.

Pete Edochie
Pete Edochie

Recommended articles

Speaking during the endorsement held in Enugu, Okechukwu Benjamin, the Managing Director, of the company, said the deal was a multimillion Naira contract that would last for two years.

The managing director said the deal was renewable after its expiration in 2026.

He said the company chose Edochie because of his class and impeccable character in Africa and beyond as a reputable movie star.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that 9th Integrated Energy Solutions Limited was a German company that brought Rowe oil into Africa and owned the franchise for the whole of Africa.

“We are here today to officially unveil Chief Pete Edochie, as the brand ambassador of Rowe Oil Nigeria and we are glad that he accepted the offer.

“Our product is a German premium oil that comes with a seal which makes it difficult to be adulterated in the market.

“We have different categories of oil that would improve Nigerian vehicles, their engine efficiency and save fuel for them."

He added that they sold the oil based on the specifications of the vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting, Edochie thanked the company for choosing him noting that companies endorsed him as their brand ambassador because of his reputation and impeccable character.

Edochie popularly known as “Okonkwo and Ebubedike” by his fans, said he had managed to live above board within a society marked with criminal tendencies, describing the offer as a “credible achievement”.

“I am glad to be here and to be made the ambassador of Rowe Oil and I am stating my reputation on the quality of this product.

“I have enjoyed a very international marketable reputation for a very long time and I am glad to say that if you go outside this country, the first thing they come across as a thespian is Pete Edochie.

“It is not magic. When I did Things Fall Apart, I became so celebrated even before Nollywood came into existence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are some parts of the world I am being moulded and people lean on them to take photographs and pay,” Edochie said.

Speaking on his endorsement, the Nollywood actor, who expressed gladness over the organisation’s choice, said the Rowe oil was unique as it sustained the life of a car.

He said Nigeria had come of age to be introduced to things that were modern and scientific, hence, there was a need for them to patronise the oil due to its quality and effectiveness.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abia, World Bank to commence rehabilitation of 19.1km Itungwa/Umuoba road - Otti

Abia, World Bank to commence rehabilitation of 19.1km Itungwa/Umuoba road - Otti

Nasarawa lawmaker gives bursary, vehicles to constituents

Nasarawa lawmaker gives bursary, vehicles to constituents

Groups to convert books for blind persons in Abia

Groups to convert books for blind persons in Abia

NAF officer praised for preventing ‘one chance’ robbery, rescuing victims in Abuja

NAF officer praised for preventing ‘one chance’ robbery, rescuing victims in Abuja

FG shuts Lagos Island-bound side of Third Mainland Bridge

FG shuts Lagos Island-bound side of Third Mainland Bridge

German-based oil company unveils Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie as ambassador

German-based oil company unveils Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie as ambassador

Lagos shares ideas on urban planning strategies with Delta government

Lagos shares ideas on urban planning strategies with Delta government

Nigeria ready to host Africa Central Bank in 2028 - Tinubu

Nigeria ready to host Africa Central Bank in 2028 - Tinubu

No blockage of food trucks from Niger to Southern Nigeria - Police

No blockage of food trucks from Niger to Southern Nigeria - Police

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt partners NEMSAS to enhance emergency medical response services

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu nominates directors for CBN board, seeks Senate confirmation

Nigerian Breweries hosting Timini

Nigerian Breweries plans to increase prices of drinks next week

Wigwe University gate [Wigwe University]

Wigwe University mourns tragic loss of founder, family in helicopter accident