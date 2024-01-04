ADVERTISEMENT
Why Rivers Governor Fubara visited Bayelsa

Ima Elijah

Governors of Rivers and Bayelsa States Forge Unity for Development

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State paid a visit to his Bayelsa State counterpart, Governor Douye Diri
Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State paid a visit to his Bayelsa State counterpart, Governor Douye Diri [PN]

The high-powered delegation led by Governor Fubara engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing unity and resolving shared challenges.

During the visit to Governor Diri's country home in Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area, Governor Fubara highlighted the commonalities between the two states, emphasising the need to work in harmony for mutual development.

He acknowledged the unfortunate recent crisis in Rivers State but assured that his administration was actively working to address the issues and remain focused on the state's overall development.

Governor Fubara expressed the willingness of Rivers State to engage in dialogue and resolve any legal disputes between the two neighboring states.

He stated, "There is no difference between Rivers and Bayelsa. The creation of Bayelsa was for development purposes. We are one and the same people."

The visit, according to Governor Fubara, was a unification meeting with the primary objective of working together for the common purpose of developing both states.

He emphasised the importance of resolving joint ownership issues and settling all outstanding matters, stating that peace is indispensable for the development of the region.

Governor Diri, in response, urged his Rivers State counterpart to prioritise peace as an essential element for realising the vision of development. He stated that no significant progress could be achieved in a state of crisis and reiterated the significance of unity for the prosperity of both states.

Diri concluded by stating, "Peace cannot be over-emphasised. No development can occur during a crisis. It is crucial that we prioritise peace for the betterment of our states and the entire region."

Both governors exchanged sentiments of appreciation, with Governor Fubara commending the people of Bayelsa for their solidarity during challenging times.

He stressed the interconnectedness of Rivers and Bayelsa, noting that the stability of one state directly impacts the other. Additionally, he highlighted the strategic importance of peace in Rivers State for the overall well-being of Nigeria.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

