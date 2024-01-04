Why Rivers Governor Fubara visited Bayelsa

The high-powered delegation led by Governor Fubara engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing unity and resolving shared challenges.

During the visit to Governor Diri's country home in Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area, Governor Fubara highlighted the commonalities between the two states, emphasising the need to work in harmony for mutual development.

He acknowledged the unfortunate recent crisis in Rivers State but assured that his administration was actively working to address the issues and remain focused on the state's overall development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Fubara expressed the willingness of Rivers State to engage in dialogue and resolve any legal disputes between the two neighboring states.

He stated, "There is no difference between Rivers and Bayelsa. The creation of Bayelsa was for development purposes. We are one and the same people."

The visit, according to Governor Fubara, was a unification meeting with the primary objective of working together for the common purpose of developing both states.

He emphasised the importance of resolving joint ownership issues and settling all outstanding matters, stating that peace is indispensable for the development of the region.

Governor Diri, in response, urged his Rivers State counterpart to prioritise peace as an essential element for realising the vision of development. He stated that no significant progress could be achieved in a state of crisis and reiterated the significance of unity for the prosperity of both states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diri concluded by stating, "Peace cannot be over-emphasised. No development can occur during a crisis. It is crucial that we prioritise peace for the betterment of our states and the entire region."

Both governors exchanged sentiments of appreciation, with Governor Fubara commending the people of Bayelsa for their solidarity during challenging times.