There may be trouble at the burial ceremony of the parents of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the Police has warned.

The internment for His Royal Majesty Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife, has been scheduled for Friday, February 14, 2020, at Afaraukwu Community, in Abia State.

However, the Abia State Police Command has warned IPOB members to steer clear from the venue.

The Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, said if members of the proscribed organisation were seen anywhere around the burial venue, the police would scatter the burial.

Okon noted that he had reached out to the traditional prime minister of Afaraukwu to make it clear that the burial would not hold if IPOB members attended.

“Whoever thinks along that line is fooling himself. IPOB will dance during the burial and the police elephants will dance too.

“They (Afaraukwu community) should tell IPOB not go near the area, let alone participating in the burial.

“If the community fails to adhere to the police’s warning the burial will not go on smoothly because we are going to scatter the place. IPOB is proscribed by the Federal Government," he added.

Okon noted that he will sit and allow a proscribed group operate in the state.

"We will not tolerate any flag, IPOB insignia or the group’s member disguising as Jewish or Zionist Church members during the burial.”

He insisted that the police would only provide security for the burial on the condition that no member of IPOB would be seen around the venue.

IPOB had earlier asked the Nigerian Army and other security agencies "to better face the real security challenges confronting the country", instead of stopping them from burying Kanu's parents.

The group maintained that its members were not coming for war but to pay their last respects to the parents of their leader.