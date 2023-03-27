Why Nigerians will miss Buhari when he leaves office - Presidency

Making this known in an interview with Channels Television, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, frowned at the level of criticism hurled at the president, arguing that leaders are not loved while in office.

Shehu used the case of the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, as an example of how citizens' perception of a leader changes the moment such a leaves power.

Many Nigerians are of the opinion that Jonathan, who was persecuted out of office, had a better performance in office than his successor and have yearned for his return.

Based on this, Shehu believes the same yearning will happen after Buhari has handed over to the president in waiting.

Speaking on the issue of the cashless policy introduced by the current administration, the president's spokesman maintained that the policy was desirable and therefore irreversible.

According to Shehu, “cashless is the way forward for Nigeria because cashless nations and in fact, all advanced nations of the world have gone cashless.”