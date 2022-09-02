Why Nigerian travellers were not allowed to enter Dubai - FG

How it started: In a video that has now gone viral online, some Nigerians were seen lamenting that they were stranded in Dubai after airport officials refused them entry into the country despite having valid visas.

In another clip, some Nigerians were seen questioning an airport official on why they were being held with no explanation.

FG reacts: Meanwhile, reacting to the development, the federal government said issues relating to visas were responsible for the misunderstanding.

In the statement issued by Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Francisca Omayuli, the government explained that most of the supposedly stranded Nigerians were issued family visas, only to arrive Dubai alone without any family members.

According to her, the Nigerian Mission in Dubai has provided clarifications on the matter, adding that the stranded travellers have been advised to return to their country and apply for the appropriate visas.

The statement read: "The attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria has been drawn to a video on social media, showing purportedly stranded Nigerians, who arrived the Airport in Dubai, UAE on 29th August 2022, but were denied entry into the country, despite having valid visas.

"The Nigerian Mission in Dubai has clarified that most of the supposedly stranded Nigerians were issued with family visas, only to arrive Dubai alone without any family members. Consequently, they were denied entry and advised to return to their country and apply for the appropriate visas.

"However, those persons allowed entry into the country have their family members in the UAE. While those who claimed their family members were on another flight, were told to wait at the airport, pending their arrival.

"The general public is invited to note and be guided that the Government of the UAE has introduced a new visa regime and has stopped issuing tourist visas to persons under the age of 40 years, except for those applying for family visas.