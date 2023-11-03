Why Nigerian government, its citizens don't have a loving relationship [Editor's Opinion]

In political science, a government is described as legitimate if its authority is accepted by the people.

The government-citizen relationship in Nigeria is often described as strained, adversarial, and even abusive. The Bola Tinubu administration is not enjoying popularity, or legitimacy among a vast section of the population.

While this is expected, due to political opposition, it is nevertheless worrisome, and opens up the question as to why the legitimacy of Tinubu's presidency is still in contest five months after his inauguration.

The most apparent reason for citizen-government discord is the failure to fulfill basic responsibilities such as providing reliable electricity, improving infrastructure, and addressing economic concerns.

In recent times, a number of incidents worsened the relationship between the government and the citizens.

1. The #EndSARS movement

The #EndSARS protests of 2020 stand as a powerful testament to the Nigerian youth's determination for justice and accountability. In the face of police brutality, young Nigerians took to the streets, demanding an end to the infamous Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

As popularly known, the protest ended with a "massacre", traced to an order that could only be issued by top of the pyramid authorities in Nigeria. Naturally, questions around the unforgettable gorry event were directed to the sitting government, ruling party, and no satisfying answers have been issued till date.

2. The Twitter ban

The past government's decision to ban Twitter in Nigeria sent shockwaves through the global digital landscape. This move, perceived by many as an infringement on freedom of speech, united citizens in a digital rebellion. Nigerian youths, well-versed in social media, mobilised online, using VPNs to circumvent the ban and ensured their voices continued to resonate globally; setting yet another dimension to rebellion against the ruling party.

3. 2023 General Elections

The 2023 election and tribunal judgement further worsened the relationship between governments and citizens in Nigeria for a number of reasons.

First, the election was widely seen as being flawed, with allegations of voter fraud and intimidation. This led to a loss of public confidence in the electoral process and in the legitimacy of the government.

Further, the tribunal judgement that overturned the results of the election was also controversial. Many Nigerians believed that the judgement was politically motivated and that it did not reflect the will of the people. This further eroded public trust in the government and in the judicial system.

4. The ruling party

The eight years under former President Muhammadu Buhari's leadership witnessed numerous clashes between the citizens and the government, contributing to a strong aversion to the party he represents.

5. Bola Ahmed Tinubu's controversies

Allegations against President Bola Tinubu, involving drug and school certificate controversies, have severely undermined his government's legitimacy in Nigeria. These accusations to a certain damaged Tinubu's reputation, eroding public trust and confidence.

The controversies heightened skepticism about the government's transparency and has diverted focus from addressing national issues; even though he seems to be setting some right policies in place.

They also intensified political polarisation, tarnished Nigeria's international image, and fostered widespread cynicism and distrust in the government. Despite Tinubu's denials, these persistent allegations have significantly punctured his reputation and weakened his government's legitimacy.