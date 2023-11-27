ADVERTISEMENT
Why Nigeria still experiencing heavy rainfall in November

Ima Elijah

NiMET explains November rain and thunderstorms as result of climate variability.

NiMET clarified that the rainy season in northern Nigeria for the year 2023 has concluded, in line with earlier predictions. [newswatchnigeria]
The agency explained that the reported clouds build-up over the Northwestern and North Central parts of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), resulted in the thunderstorms witnessed on Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26.

However, NiMET noted that this development does not alter the overall seasonal prediction but represents temporary fluctuations influenced by weather modulators.

The Meteorological Agency further pointed out that the occurrence of moisture influx and high energy in the atmosphere led to condensation and the formation of clouds, stating that such events are not unique to Nigeria.

In its statement, NiMET noted the global context of climate change, highlighting the impact of human activities on weather patterns.

The agency pointed out that recent times have seen a rise in greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere, mainly due to activities such as the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation.

"This enhanced greenhouse effect is causing changes in the Earth’s climate, a phenomenon commonly referred to as climate change," NiMET explained.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

