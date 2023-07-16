ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

What motivated me to cross to Biafra during Civil War - Soyinka

Nurudeen Shotayo

Soyinka has put in proper perspective the event that motivated him to cross to Biafra during the Civil War.

Prof Wole Soyinka the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986. (PremiumTimes)
Prof Wole Soyinka the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986. (PremiumTimes)

Recommended articles

Between 1967 and 1970, the Nigerian State crossed weapons with the Republic of Biafra, a secessionist state which had declared its independence from Nigeria.

Led by Lieutenant Colonel Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Biafra represented the nationalist aspirations of the Igbo ethnic group located in the Southeast region of the country.

The region wanted to break away from Nigeria over claims that the federal government was being dominated by the interests of the Muslim Hausa-Fulanis of Northern Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story of the Nigerian–Biafran War will not be complete without the episode that featured the respected Nobel Laureate who was infamously jailed over his surreptitious meeting with Ojukwu in Enugu State just before the war festered.

Though the most popular account of that event has suggested that Soyinka crossed the line to persuade Ojukwu to renounce the secession, the playwright has once again debunked such claims.

In a piece published by The Vanguard, Soyinka said his journey to the Biafra Republic at the dawn of the Civil War was first; to reconnect with his creative friends of Southeast extraction and also to meet Ojukwu to avert a full-blown war.

We were more or less a family of artistes at Independence. There was a creative family and that family was being scattered. I was in Stockholm in 1967 for the Scandinavian-African Writers conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

"And one of the saddest moments for me was that so many faces were missing from Nigeria – expected but not there: Christopher Okigbo, Chinua Achebe, Gabriel Okara – the Biafrans were missing even in safe Stockholm. The drums of war were no longer muted.

"It was the last chance for us to meet and talk about what was now inevitable but could still, just maybe, be averted at the last moment. I returned to Nigeria very sad and I was feeling as if I lost a limb – several limbs in fact. It was like – was this going to be it? We would become enemies confronting each other across the line of fire? There were people who were ready to take up arms – like Christopher Okigbo," Soyinka narrated.

He continued, "At the time I had already run into Christopher Okigbo – it took place in Brussels – I even recall the name of the hotel – Hotel Koenisburg – purely by accident, and I knew he had come to purchase arms for Biafra. I challenged him and he admitted it. All these fortuitous encounters impressed on me a sense of urgency.

"Later I had a meeting earlier in London – I mention that in my IBADAN – where we talked about the possibility of going to Biafra on a last-minute mission of intervention. Again, as I disclosed in my memoirs, Aminu Abdullahi who is now dead, actually volunteered to go – this was at the meeting in London.

"We hooked up around a place called the Transcription Centre. We didn’t even know which way some of us would go. Would JP consider himself an Easterner or westerner? It was the breakup of a robust circle of creativity. We decided that Aminu should not go because he looked so clearly a northerner. We said, 'Look, you won’t even get past the first roadblock.'

ADVERTISEMENT

"Because at that time, there was such bitterness, murderous paranoia, and it was understandable… on account of the pogrom which had taken place earlier…. I went to the conference, my colleagues were not present and when I returned to Nigeria, the first skirmishes had taken place – on the northern border, and I realised that soon, it would be impossible to travel to Biafra. I was restless.

"I knew I couldn’t function until I had crossed the lines in search of them. I said, ‘When I get there, I will find Christopher (Okigbo) somewhere’ and then get to Ojukwu. That was the reason why I went, a chance at that last moment that something could be done. Some people continue to narrate that I went across to persuade Ojukwu to renounce the secession. No, I didn’t go to persuade Ojukwu to renounce anything – it was far more complicated."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC women leaders reject Betta Edu over alleged abuse of office, write Tinubu

APC women leaders reject Betta Edu over alleged abuse of office, write Tinubu

What motivated me to cross to Biafra during Civil War - Soyinka

What motivated me to cross to Biafra during Civil War - Soyinka

Sorghum farmers laud Tinubu for declaring state of emergency on food security

Sorghum farmers laud Tinubu for declaring state of emergency on food security

Reps to revisit bill on constitutional roles for traditional rulers – Speaker

Reps to revisit bill on constitutional roles for traditional rulers – Speaker

Air Force flies out ex-CAS Amao from service

Air Force flies out ex-CAS Amao from service

Nigeria has paid AU 2023 financial obligations

Nigeria has paid AU 2023 financial obligations

KASU secures accreditation for 12 health programmes

KASU secures accreditation for 12 health programmes

Uzodinma raises Imo workers salary, announces ₦5bn loan for farmers

Uzodinma raises Imo workers salary, announces ₦5bn loan for farmers

Igbinedion University produced over 3,000 law graduates in 24 years – VC

Igbinedion University produced over 3,000 law graduates in 24 years – VC

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Naira to dollar [Nairamtetrics]

Nigerians to now receive foreign payments in naira - CBN