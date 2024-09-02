ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why FG’s ban on Under-18 SSCE misses the mark on education reform

Bayo Wahab

It is ironic that the Federal Government is concerned about young Nigerians gaining admission into universities early while millions of children are out of school.

Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, receiving the report of an inter-ministerial committee on Friday. [Twitter:@ProfTahirMamman]
Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, receiving the report of an inter-ministerial committee on Friday. [Twitter:@ProfTahirMamman]

Recommended articles

Ostensibly, the idea is aimed at preventing underage students from gaining admission into any higher institutions in the country to ensure they are ‘mature’ to handle the stress and struggle that come with university and polytechnic education.

However, this decision has generated widespread criticism as many critics described it as a misplaced priority because a country with over 18.3 million out-of-school children should ideally be focusing its energy and policy on taking out-of-school kids off the streets.

It is quite ironic that the Federal Government is concerned about young Nigerians gaining admission into universities early while millions of under-18 Nigerians roam the streets, hawking, begging, and loitering at motor parks.

ADVERTISEMENT

You wonder if the policy is truly about maturity or there’s a deliberate attempt to ensure the next generation is not bright enough to challenge the status quo.

In a country where politicians jettison the public education system they instituted in favour of expensive private universities and prestigious schools abroad, it is shameful and hypocritical to restrict young Nigerians with the intellectual capacity to excel in tertiary institutions access to university education simply because they are under 18.

Senior secondary school students writing the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination. [Nigerian Scholars]
Senior secondary school students writing the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination. [Nigerian Scholars] Pulse Nigeria

The policy is absurd, to say the least. It is more ludicrous when you remember that, in this same country, underage marriage is legal in many areas, but university education is where the government decides to draw the line for teenagers.

This bizarre policy highlights the mindset with which the government views the capability of the so-called leaders of tomorrow. It sends a ridiculous signal that a teenager is mature enough for marriage but not old enough to face campus challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

While defending and justifying the policy, the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, in a recent interview said the policy, which is predicated on the idea that a child’s primary education must start at the age of six, is not the initiative of the current administration.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this is not a new policy; this is a policy that has been there for a long time,” the minister said.

Yes, this policy has been around as far back as the 1980s, when the government introduced the 6–3–3–4 education system. It was this system that made it mandatory that every child’s education must begin at the age of six.

Even after the 6–3–3–4 system had been abandoned in favour of the 9–3–4 structure, Prof Mamman still wants Nigeria to take a huge step backward by enforcing a fraction of a policy the country had already done away with.

As a former Vice Chancellor and ex-director-general of the Nigerian Law School, Nigerians expect Prof Mamman to, instead of creating barriers, come up with ideas that would complement the student loan initiative and create more opportunities that’ll encourage access to education for young Nigerians regardless of age.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not a big ask for the government to concentrate its efforts on making education attractive for out-of-school children, which is their fundamental human right, and equip all schools to match up with world standards.

Nigerians' reaction to the policy reinforces the sentiment that the ban on Under-18 from writing WASSCE and NECO exams is a preposterous approach to education reform.

So, rather than impeding the academic development of young minds with distasteful policies, the government should redirect and commit its resources to nurturing and encouraging the so-called underage students to flourish in a system that values their potential.

*Pulse Editor's Opinion is the opinion of an editor at Pulse. It does not represent the views of the organisation Pulse.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo 2024: PDP youths accuse opposition of plotting to rig governorship election

Edo 2024: PDP youths accuse opposition of plotting to rig governorship election

APC youths demand Mele Kyari’s resignation over $6.8bn NNPC debt scandal

APC youths demand Mele Kyari’s resignation over $6.8bn NNPC debt scandal

Why FG’s ban on Under-18 SSCE misses the mark on education reform

Why FG’s ban on Under-18 SSCE misses the mark on education reform

Police place ₦20m bounty on Brit wanted over plot to 'overthrow' Tinubu

Police place ₦20m bounty on Brit wanted over plot to 'overthrow' Tinubu

APC has failed to deliver, PDP will bring relief to Ondo people - Chieftain

APC has failed to deliver, PDP will bring relief to Ondo people - Chieftain

Those criticising my support for Tinubu are ignorant, narrow-minded - Okupe

Those criticising my support for Tinubu are ignorant, narrow-minded - Okupe

Court remands #EndBadGovernance protesters in Kuje Prison

Court remands #EndBadGovernance protesters in Kuje Prison

Edo State records 2 deaths from diphtheria in 8 months, urges vaccination

Edo State records 2 deaths from diphtheria in 8 months, urges vaccination

Uyo Police determined to tackle crime, raid 2 drug traffickers in their home

Uyo Police determined to tackle crime, raid 2 drug traffickers in their home

Pulse Sports

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

You're expected to be paid from legitimate source, EFCC boss warns lawyers

First-ever delivery of mpox vaccines in Africa outside of clinical trials arrives in Nigeria. [Credit WHO]

Nigeria becomes first in Africa to receive mpox vaccines – WHO

A heavily armed military convoy of the Nigerian Army pass through a checkpoint. [Getty Images]

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly