ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

WHO warns Nigeria, others on 'Naturcold' contaminated cough syrup

News Agency Of Nigeria

WHO advised the public not to use the product but if the product has been used or suffered an adverse reaction or unexpected side-effect, seek immediate medical advice from healthcare professionals.

The toxic effects of Naturcold Cough Syrup can include; abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.
The toxic effects of Naturcold Cough Syrup can include; abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.

Recommended articles

The organisation gave the notification in a Medical Product Alert posted on its website. It said that the substandard product was unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death.

According to WHO, the toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury which may lead to death. It said that the substandard Naturcold Syrup identified in Cameroon was first reported to WHO on March 13, 2023.

The health agency noted that the active ingredients of Naturcold syrup were listed as paracetamol, phenylephrine hydrochloride and chlorpheniramine maleate. It said that the combination of these three ingredients are used to relieve symptoms associated with the common cold, flu, and allergic rhinitis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samples of the Naturcold syrup from Cameroon were made available to WHO on 27 June 2023 and analysed in a WHO contracted and pre-qualified laboratory.

“The analysis found that the product contained unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol as contaminants.

“Diethylene glycol was detected in samples of Naturcold as much as 28.6 per cent.

“The acceptable limit for Diethylene Glycol is no more than 0.10 per cent,” it said.

WHO said that diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that the stated manufacturer of the affected product was listed on the product packaging as ‘Fraken International (England)’.

“The United Kingdom national regulatory authority, the MHRA, has confirmed that no such company exists in the UK,” it said.

It said that enquiries were still underway to determine the origin of the product. The health agency emphasised that the manufacturer had not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of the products.

The product referenced in this Alert may have marketing authorisations in other countries or regions.

“It may also have been distributed through informal markets to neighbouring countries,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

WHO advised the public not to use the affected product while advising them to seek immediate medical advice from healthcare professional if they had used, or suffered an adverse reaction or unexpected side-effect after use of the product.

It advised regulatory agencies to increase surveillance and diligence within the supply chains of countries and regions likely to be affected by the products.

“Increased surveillance of the informal or unregulated market is also advised,” it said.

It advised health authorities to immediately notify WHO if these substandard products are discovered in their respective countries.

WHO urged manufacturers of liquid dosage forms, especially syrups that contain excipients including propylene glycol, polyethylene glycol, sorbitol, glycerin or glycerol, to test for presence of contaminants such as ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol before use in medicines.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also advised healthcare professionals to report any suspicious cases of adverse events linked to the use of contaminated medicines to the National Regulatory Authorities or National Pharmacovigilance Centre.

The health agency said all reasonable precautions had been taken by WHO to verify the information contained in the alert and may be updated as more information becomes available.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CSOs supports ₦617 petrol price, appeals to Nigerians to stay calm

CSOs supports ₦617 petrol price, appeals to Nigerians to stay calm

WHO warns Nigeria, others on 'Naturcold' contaminated cough syrup

WHO warns Nigeria, others on 'Naturcold' contaminated cough syrup

National Boundary Commission moves to settle Abia, Akwa Ibom dispute

National Boundary Commission moves to settle Abia, Akwa Ibom dispute

Acting IGP initiates critical duty tour over unrest in Plateau state

Acting IGP initiates critical duty tour over unrest in Plateau state

'Formulate policies to protect marriages, strengthen family bond' – Church urges FG

'Formulate policies to protect marriages, strengthen family bond' – Church urges FG

Enugu Govt advises residents not to panic over Anthrax outbreak

Enugu Govt advises residents not to panic over Anthrax outbreak

WHO urges govts to maintain systems built for COVID-19

WHO urges govts to maintain systems built for COVID-19

Lawmaker set to terminate Olomi-Olojuoro road rehabilitation contractor

Lawmaker set to terminate Olomi-Olojuoro road rehabilitation contractor

Naira hits ₦860 per dollar in parallel market, depreciates by 4.2%

Naira hits ₦860 per dollar in parallel market, depreciates by 4.2%

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why