ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

WHO urges 194 member states to promote HPV vaccination, awareness for women's health

News Agency Of Nigeria

All countries are urged to actively engage in awareness campaigns, promote screening and encourage HPV vaccination among their young women.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination among their young women [Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund]
Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination among their young women [Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund]

Recommended articles

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa made the call in her message to mark the Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

The month with theme “Learn. Prevent. Screen” which is been celebrated every January, emphasises the necessity of educating people with knowledge about minimising cervical cancer risks and the life-saving importance of regular screenings.

Moeti said that in 2023, WHO launched a three-year project to integrate breast and cervical cancer services into primary health care services. According to her, regarding screening, WHO is supporting countries in the region to move toward screening for the presence of HPV as a pointer towards the possible presence of cervical cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said 16 countries are using the technique, and a major breakthrough in screening was the use of self-sampling kits that test for HPV.

This can be done at community health centres, as is happening in Kenya, and means that women do not have to travel to larger centres.

“I will urge all countries in the region to actively engage in awareness campaigns, promote screening and encourage HPV vaccination among their young women.

“As we start 2024, let’s keep cervical cancer high on our agenda. My message is clear: first, cervical cancer can be prevented and it can be cured.

“Everyone needs to be aware of the disease, what causes it and how it can be prevented.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Second, there is no one intervention that will achieve this – we need to harness a range of techniques and approaches.

“Third, the WHO Regional Office for Africa will continue to work with our countries and a range of partners and stakeholders to accelerate action against cervical cancer and ensure that no woman in Africa needs to be diagnosed with this devastating disease,” she said.

Moeti said that another move towards accelerating the introduction of the life-saving HPV vaccine was towards using only one dose shown to be highly effective. She said that it also meant that young women are less likely to drop out of the vaccine schedule.

Already, she said, four countries have adopted the single dose vaccine.

“The region overall, is scaling up and increasing HPV vaccine coverage in the target populations, which is highly encouraging,” Moeti stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that in 2020, 100,000 women in the region were diagnosed with cervical cancer, resulting in 70,000 deaths, constituting 21% of global cervical cancer mortality. According to her, the crisis disproportionately affects vulnerable communities, demanding immediate attention.

Moeti emphasised on the urgency of addressing these pressing issues, highlighting three key campaign messages: be informed, get screened, and get vaccinated.

Young women, especially, need awareness about the link between cervical cancer and the HPV responsible for 99% of cases transmitted during sex.

“In spite of the significant gaps in knowledge and access to screening, the WHO African Region is actively combating this burden.

“The 2021 public health framework targets specific goals, aiming to vaccinate 90% of girls with the HPV vaccine by age 15, screen 70% of women using a high-performance test at ages 35 and 45, and ensure timely treatment for those diagnosed,” she noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria Customs generates ₦52.7bn in Kano, Jigawa in 2023

Nigeria Customs generates ₦52.7bn in Kano, Jigawa in 2023

TUC denounces 2024 budget as favouring elite, neglecting wider population

TUC denounces 2024 budget as favouring elite, neglecting wider population

Military Task Force denies arrest of Sector commander linked to Plateau attacks

Military Task Force denies arrest of Sector commander linked to Plateau attacks

WHO urges 194 member states to promote HPV vaccination, awareness for women's health

WHO urges 194 member states to promote HPV vaccination, awareness for women's health

House of Reps Speaker commissions police station in Lagos facilitated by Gbajabiamila

House of Reps Speaker commissions police station in Lagos facilitated by Gbajabiamila

Your value would have diminished by 2027 —  APC tells Atiku to forget politics

Your value would have diminished by 2027 —  APC tells Atiku to forget politics

Plateau needs permanent solution to killings, not palliatives – APC Senator

Plateau needs permanent solution to killings, not palliatives – APC Senator

Adeleke says 2024 critical, threatens removal of underperforming appointees

Adeleke says 2024 critical, threatens removal of underperforming appointees

Security expert demands speedy trial, summary execution of terrorists

Security expert demands speedy trial, summary execution of terrorists

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Gov Lawal approves 13th month salaries for state, local govt workers

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide [Leadership News]

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide

Nigeria Population Commission (NPC) [Channels Television]

NPC registers 424,302 births in Gombe, laments reluctance to register deaths