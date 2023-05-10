Nigeria ranks 2nd in maternal, neonatal, child deaths worldwide, says WHO

The latest report by WHO, released on May 9th, revealed that Nigeria trails only India in maternal and infant mortality rates. The report shows that maternal and infant mortality rates in Nigeria have stagnated since 2015, with approximately 290,000 maternal deaths occurring annually.

The report titled “Improving maternal and newborn health and survival and reducing stillbirth: Progress Report 2023”, reveals that Nigeria accounts for 12% of global maternal, neonatal deaths and stillbirths, with 540 women and children dying “per thousands” in 2020.

In comparison, India accounted for 17% of global maternal, neonatal deaths and stillbirths, with 788 deaths per thousand in the same year.

The report also highlights that more women died in Nigeria from pregnancy-related issues than in India or any other country in 2020, with 82 women dying per thousand.

The report further indicates that eight other countries, including Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Afghanistan, and the United Republic of Tanzania, have high maternal, neonatal and stillbirth rates.

The report estimates that there were a combined 4.5 million maternal, neonatal deaths and stillbirths globally in 2020.

The WHO has warned that over 60 countries might miss the maternal, newborn, and stillborn mortality reduction targets set in the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, based on current trends.