INEC explains what would happen to BVAS if snatched by hoodlums

Nurudeen Shotayo

INEC said the BVAS device have been programmed such that it can't be manipulated by unscrupulous elements.

BVAS Machine.
This clarification comes barely 16 days to the commencement of the 2023 general elections slated for February 25 (presidential and national assembly) and March 11 (governorship and state assembly).

Pulse reports that common features of elections in Nigeria include stealing of sensitive electoral materials including ballot boxes and result sheets by hired hoodlums and gunmen.

But, the introduction of the BVAS device, which will be deployed for voter accreditation and result transmission, has added to the list of items that may be targeted by election disruptors.

Addressing this concern during a Channels Television’s special election programme, 'The 2023 Verdict,' on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, INEC Deputy Director of Information and Communications Technology, Lawrence Bayode, said Nigerians have nothing to worry about.

He explained that the BVAS will be deactivated from the backend so that whoever snatched the device on election day will find it impossible to manipulate votes.

Bayode's words:If a BVAS is snatched, we have a system in place that can deactivate that particular BVAS.

“We deactivate it so that whoever snatches the device will not be able to do anything with the device because the device pushes the accreditation data automatically on its own even without the operator pushing a button. When it is idle, it pushes that accreditation data to the backend.

“If such a thing happens, the PO reports and from the backend, that device is deactivated so that the person who took away that device will not be able to do anything with the device.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

