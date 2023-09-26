ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

What the Nigerian Constitution says about prostitution [Explainer]

Bayo Wahab

Understanding the legal framework surrounding prostitution in Nigeria.

The Nigerian constitution does not criminalise prostitution but the practice is a crime in the northern part of the country. [Vanguard]
The Nigerian constitution does not criminalise prostitution but the practice is a crime in the northern part of the country. [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

The attitude of the Nigerian Police Force and state government agencies towards sex workers continues to validate the belief that there’s a specific section of the constitution that prohibits prostitution in the country.

In a viral clip that surfaced on social media on Tuesday, 26, 2023, officials of Delta State Government raided a building suspected to be a brothel and arrested many young women labelled as sex workers.

In the video, one of the officials asked the 'prostitutes' to face the camera while more ‘sex workers’ were brought out from a building suspected to be a brothel to join others being paraded outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time government officials would arrest women on the ground that they are prostitutes.

In May 2019, officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) raided a popular night club, Caramelo and arrested 34 women.

Two weeks later, another set of 70 women were arrested from different night clubs in Abuja and detained them at the Utako Police Station.

Some of the women were later released while several others were charged to court.

It is against this backdrop that Nigerians curiously question the legality of the arrest of women accused of prostitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to the actions of the police and government agencies that go after prostitutes, the Nigerian Constitution does not outrightly criminalise prostitution.

There’s no actual law that bans prostitution in Nigeria, but the constitution criminalises procuring of women or girls for sex work purposes.

Sections 223 of the Criminal Code states that “Any person who procures a girl or woman who is under the age of eighteen years to have unlawful carnal connection with any other person or persons, either in Nigeria or elsewhere;

“Or procures a woman or girl to become a common prostitute, either in Nigeria, or elsewhere;

ADVERTISEMENT

“Or procures a woman or girl to leave Nigeria with intent that she may become an inmate of a brothel elsewhere;

“Or procures a woman or girl to leave her usual place of abode in Nigeria, with intent that she may, for the purposes of prostitution, become an inmate of a brothel, either in Nigeria or elsewhere; is guilty of a misdemeanour, and is liable to imprisonment for two years.

“A person cannot be convicted of any of the offences defined in this section upon the uncorroborated testimony of one witness.”

Whoever is deemed to have committed any of the offence above may be arrested without a warrant according the constitution.

From the foregoing, prostitution is not an offence that is punishable under the Nigerian law, but the constitution criminalises the activities of pimps and the ownership of brothels.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it is imperative to note that these laws mainly apply to Southern Nigeria. The Penal Code of the Northern part of the country forbids prostitution especially in states that subscribe to Shariah Law.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What the Nigerian Constitution says about prostitution [Explainer]

What the Nigerian Constitution says about prostitution [Explainer]

'Don’t be used to settle political witch-hunts' - Group urges Ondo assembly

'Don’t be used to settle political witch-hunts' - Group urges Ondo assembly

Road traffic crashes kill faster than HIV, AIDS - Governor Mohammed

Road traffic crashes kill faster than HIV, AIDS - Governor Mohammed

Kwara disburses ₦10k palliative fund to 26,852 students in 140 schools

Kwara disburses ₦10k palliative fund to 26,852 students in 140 schools

Tinubu approves payment for 12 attack helicopters for army aviation - COAS

Tinubu approves payment for 12 attack helicopters for army aviation - COAS

NAPTIP promises justice for victims of illegal human organ harvesting in Jos

NAPTIP promises justice for victims of illegal human organ harvesting in Jos

Court dismisses APC aspirant’s suit seeking Sylva’s disqualification

Court dismisses APC aspirant’s suit seeking Sylva’s disqualification

Governor Sule approves renovation of NUJ Press Centre

Governor Sule approves renovation of NUJ Press Centre

Court restrains Ondo assembly from impeaching Aiyedatiwa

Court restrains Ondo assembly from impeaching Aiyedatiwa

Pulse Sports

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley