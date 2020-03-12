When news broke of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi's dethronement as Emir of Kano, some Nigerians had wondered what would happen to the array of books in his library.

A lover of books, Sanusi had over 40,000 of them, including journals, catalogued at the expansive library.

With everything happening to him as fast as the speed of light on Monday, March 9, 2020, the emir's principal private secretary, Mujtaba Abba, said Sanusi was greatly concerned about his books.

Sanusi's library [Twitter/DailyTrust]

Abba noted that the books, worth N200 million, have been safely evacuated from the palace.

"His Highness’ greatest concern was the fate of his books, so my sister and I stayed behind to ensure that we evacuated all the books. It took us sleepless nights to accomplish the task in two days,” Abba told Daily Nigerian.

"I made most of the transactions for the purchase of the books, and I can tell you, in conservative estimate, they’re worth over N200m,” he announced.

Sanusi, who was deposed as emir of Kano over alleged insubordination, has since arrived Awe in Nasarawa state, where he'll stay on exile.