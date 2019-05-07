Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, was at the National Assembly on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, to brief lawmakers on efforts by the Force to combat the increasing spate of crime and criminality in the country.

The IGP was accompanied to that National Assembly complex with some senior officers.

After a private meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki﻿, the IGP was ushered into the red chambers where he was grilled by Senators on the current security challenges facing the country.

The meeting which was held behind closed doors lasted for over two hours.

At the end of the session, IGP told journalists that the meeting sought to review the current strategy as means of ending the current insecurity.

"We have reviewed and expanded the strategy put in place to fight insecurity in the country," the Police boss said.

"The lawmakers also gave suggestions on how to enhance the strategy that we're deploying.

"The number of personnel that we have is not enough; it can never be enough. But, the Federal Government is recruiting more people to make up this number," he added.

Saraki, in his remark, pledged the commitment of the National Assembly towards supporting the Police in achieving its mandate.

"The senate in a closed door session was briefed by the Acting Inspector General of Police on armed banditry, kidnappings, robberies, terrorist activities and other security challenges in the country," he said.

"The Nigerian Police effort in ameliorating the situation and the challenges hereby, hoped to address the menace squarely.

"He promised to address the areas that has to do with disciplining of officers that have been found wanting. Efforts will be taken to improve on the situation particularly on the Abuja-Kaduna axis and also on areas of intelligence and technology.

"The senate also promised and committed that it is ready at anytime to give assistance to provide adequate funding that is required in order to make the police be able to combat the necessary threats to our security," Saraki added.

No ultimatum was given to the Police to address this matter.