What are the reasons behind developers burning their cryptocurrencies?

Not only is cryptocurrency having an impact on socio-economics and global financial sectors, but its popularity has led to innovations like "cryptocurrency burning". Often called “coin burning" or "token burning", this innovative process destroys a certain number of crypto coins that were pumped into circulation before they can be exchanged.

In this article, we will explore exactly what cryptocurrency burning and why developers burn their cryptocurrencies.

About Crypto burning

Crypto burning is a process whereby a predetermined number of cryptocurrency tokens are permanently and irreversibly taken out of circulation. This allocation of coins is sent to an unreachable digital wallet known as the "burn address".

The purpose behind this action is to ensure that the burned cryptos cannot be extracted from their current destination, making them unusable in any context whatsoever.

Crypto burning is typically initiated and carried out by the developers of a given cryptocurrency, where they purchase coins from the market and then "burn" them to an unreachable address. While generally speaking all tokens can be burned if so desired, this decision rests primarily with the development team behind that coin. In some instances, however, it may be possible for members of the core community in charge of that asset to initiate a crypto burn.

Reasons behind developers burning their cryptocurrencies

1) Elimination of unsold coins

Usually, the crypto projects will set a cap on the number of coins they plan to sell throughout their ICOs. In several instances, the quantity which is still unsold is remaining in the company's wallet. This kind of project will generally just sell those remaining tokens available on the market to create a notable profit.

A better option would be burning the unsold tokens though. After a project has fulfilled this particular promise, it guarantees its investors it is going to use the money generated just for business reasons. The earnings from an ICO are therefore justified by the real interest in tokens, generating fairness and building trust in the marketplace as well as for token owners.

2) To pay transactions fees

Often proof of burn methods is set into place to offset transaction charges completely. Among the better examples of this type is Ripple. Each time a Ripple sale is carried out, part of this transaction is burnt. What this means is that the person pays a payment fee as well as benefits the whole Ripple community.

3) To increase a value of an asset

A lot of cryptocurrency projects make use of crypto burning as a method to artificially boost the worth of their tokens as a method to give rewards to draw in and owners new investors. Crypto burning decreases the available source of a currency and also produces scarcity, therefore raising its cost.

The majority of cryptocurrencies have a fixed supply limit, contrary to fiat currencies that permit states to print money as they wish. Bitcoin includes a maximum supply of twenty-one million coins, and also the more it gets traction as well as acceptance, the more it is going to rise in cost since there is just a limited amount of coins out there.

4) Protecting against attacks

Crypto burning is a means to safeguard a cryptosystem against a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) episode which could decelerate it and frequently carry it to a stop as a result of spam messages as well as transactions.

Several cryptocurrencies utilize a technique where transaction charges are burned rather than having to pay miners/validators transaction costs for verifying transactions and protecting the system. This process is made possible by having customers burn part of the transactions.

---