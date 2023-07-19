ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

What are the reasons behind developers burning their cryptocurrencies?

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyPatrickLee

Coin burning or token burning is an innovative process that destroys a certain number of crypto coins that were pumped into circulation before they can be exchanged.
Coin burning or token burning is an innovative process that destroys a certain number of crypto coins that were pumped into circulation before they can be exchanged.

Recommended articles

Not only is cryptocurrency having an impact on socio-economics and global financial sectors, but its popularity has led to innovations like "cryptocurrency burning". Often called “coin burning" or "token burning", this innovative process destroys a certain number of crypto coins that were pumped into circulation before they can be exchanged.

In this article, we will explore exactly what cryptocurrency burning and why developers burn their cryptocurrencies. To know more about bitcoin trading you can visit like this trading platform

ADVERTISEMENT

Crypto burning is a process whereby a predetermined number of cryptocurrency tokens are permanently and irreversibly taken out of circulation. This allocation of coins is sent to an unreachable digital wallet known as the "burn address".

The purpose behind this action is to ensure that the burned cryptos cannot be extracted from their current destination, making them unusable in any context whatsoever.

Crypto burning is typically initiated and carried out by the developers of a given cryptocurrency, where they purchase coins from the market and then "burn" them to an unreachable address. While generally speaking all tokens can be burned if so desired, this decision rests primarily with the development team behind that coin. In some instances, however, it may be possible for members of the core community in charge of that asset to initiate a crypto burn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usually, the crypto projects will set a cap on the number of coins they plan to sell throughout their ICOs. In several instances, the quantity which is still unsold is remaining in the company's wallet. This kind of project will generally just sell those remaining tokens available on the market to create a notable profit.

A better option would be burning the unsold tokens though. After a project has fulfilled this particular promise, it guarantees its investors it is going to use the money generated just for business reasons. The earnings from an ICO are therefore justified by the real interest in tokens, generating fairness and building trust in the marketplace as well as for token owners.

Often proof of burn methods is set into place to offset transaction charges completely. Among the better examples of this type is Ripple. Each time a Ripple sale is carried out, part of this transaction is burnt. What this means is that the person pays a payment fee as well as benefits the whole Ripple community.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of cryptocurrency projects make use of crypto burning as a method to artificially boost the worth of their tokens as a method to give rewards to draw in and owners new investors. Crypto burning decreases the available source of a currency and also produces scarcity, therefore raising its cost.

The majority of cryptocurrencies have a fixed supply limit, contrary to fiat currencies that permit states to print money as they wish. Bitcoin includes a maximum supply of twenty-one million coins, and also the more it gets traction as well as acceptance, the more it is going to rise in cost since there is just a limited amount of coins out there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crypto burning is a means to safeguard a cryptosystem against a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) episode which could decelerate it and frequently carry it to a stop as a result of spam messages as well as transactions.

Several cryptocurrencies utilize a technique where transaction charges are burned rather than having to pay miners/validators transaction costs for verifying transactions and protecting the system. This process is made possible by having customers burn part of the transactions.

---

#FeaturebyPatrickLee

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What are the reasons behind developers burning their cryptocurrencies?

What are the reasons behind developers burning their cryptocurrencies?

For what reason could Bitcoin beat Oil this year?

For what reason could Bitcoin beat Oil this year?

4 new cryptocurrency coins to buy in 2023

4 new cryptocurrency coins to buy in 2023

Lawmakers to investigate alleged non-remittance of trillions by NNPC

Lawmakers to investigate alleged non-remittance of trillions by NNPC

Reps reject motion seeking to revert petrol price to ₦537 per litre

Reps reject motion seeking to revert petrol price to ₦537 per litre

5 steps to become a millionaire with meme coins

5 steps to become a millionaire with meme coins

Bauchi Police tasks female journalists on Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) reportage

Bauchi Police tasks female journalists on Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) reportage

Anambra Government allays fears of job loss amid digitisation

Anambra Government allays fears of job loss amid digitisation

Cross River election panel adjourns, Otu, APC close defence

Cross River election panel adjourns, Otu, APC close defence

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

ECOWAS Court judges [Arise]

ECOWAS court slaps ₦60m fine on Nigerian government over police brutality

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why