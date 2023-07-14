Breaking news:
We've zero tolerance for cultism — LASU reacts to incident at Poco Lee's concert

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to her, the event ended with no single record of cult attacks, contrary to claims in some quarters.

Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, LASU, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, in Lagos.

She was clarifying on issues that occurred in the university during a musical show tagged “Party with Poco Lee (Homecoming Concert)”, which has continued to generate mixed reactions.

Thomas-Onashile said that during the musical show headlined by popular dancer, Poco Lee, and Musician, Bella Shmurda, there were pockets of squabbles among revelers, but no fight break out or cult clashes.

“While there were indeed pockets of squabbles among revelers as to be expected in such a show, reports of fight break out or cult clashes are nothing but fallacies,” she said.

The official said that the uproar that greeted the event towards its tail end was caused largely by reactions of excited students at having one of their own perform live for them on their campus.

“This is coupled with the issue of crowd control resulting from poor logistics and planning by the organisers, an independent entertainment outfit.

“From credible reports, the organisers of the show had sold tickets online with instructions for the attendees to obtain their tickets physically at the venue of the show.

“However, the crowd of students at the venue was beyond the provision of tickets made by the organisers, leaving the men of the LASU security team to swiftly act to manage the situation with the support of men from other security agencies who had been invited before the show.”

She said that, even though the crowd was well controlled, the sighting of some of their own who had become celebrities did cause excitement from the students resulting in rowdiness.

“Seeing that some criminal elements were going to take advantage of the situation to perpetrate their evil intentions, the Security Team swiftly brought the show to an abrupt end and dispersed the crowd around 5:30 pm.,” she said.

According to her, the event ended with no single record of cult attacks, contrary to claims in some quarters.

“We assure that the security of lives and properties of our students and staff will continue to be paramount to the management,” Thomas-Onashile said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

