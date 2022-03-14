RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

‘We’ve met all your demands’- FG wonders why ASUU extends strike by 8 weeks

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

ASUU had earlier on Monday, March 14, 2022, announced an extension of its warning strike by two months.

FG to meet ASUU Tuesday on warning strike (NAN)
FG to meet ASUU Tuesday on warning strike (NAN)

The Federal Government does not understand why the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) extended its ongoing strike action for eight more weeks.

Recommended articles

The Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba said the FG has met all the demands of the union.

ASUU had earlier on Monday, March 14, 2022, announced an extension of its warning strike by two months.

A member of the union had earlier said the union had resolved to extend the strike for eight weeks, pending when the Nigerian government would find the university system worthy of the desired attention.

But Nwajiuba maintained that the Federal Government had met all of the demands of the union.

He added that all earned allowances as well as revitalisation funds had been released.

“ASUU announced and we met and everything that they have demanded, we have done all of them including the earned allowances and the revitalisation fund; they choose to extend it for two months may be,” he said.

The lecturers had also accused the FG of working against the deployment of the UTAS, a payment platform designed by ASUU in lieu of the IPPIS payment system.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘We’ve met all your demands’- FG wonders why ASUU extends strike by 8 weeks

‘We’ve met all your demands’- FG wonders why ASUU extends strike by 8 weeks

JAMB registers 1.1m candidates, remits N600m CBT centre charges

JAMB registers 1.1m candidates, remits N600m CBT centre charges

Ekiti 2022: INEC announces final list of governorship candidates

Ekiti 2022: INEC announces final list of governorship candidates

APC inaugurates Lagos excos

APC inaugurates Lagos excos

Buhari inaugurates 80 housing units in Kaduna

Buhari inaugurates 80 housing units in Kaduna

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Lagos NURTW crisis: the need for sustainable motor parks management

Lagos NURTW crisis: the need for sustainable motor parks management

Gov Obaseki blasts Wike, says PDP is not his personal property

Gov Obaseki blasts Wike, says PDP is not his personal property

Enugu 2023: PDP leaders pledge massive support for Gov. Ugwuanyi

Enugu 2023: PDP leaders pledge massive support for Gov. Ugwuanyi

Trending

Sanwo-Olu explains why BRT bus boarded by slain Bamise had no CCTV camera

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. (Guardian)

Lagos govt suspends NURTW from parks after MC Oluomo's request

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@Femigbaja]

FG says Nigerian volunteers won’t be allowed to fight in Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. [Twitter/@GeoffreyOnyeama]

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja, (Punch)