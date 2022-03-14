‘We’ve met all your demands’- FG wonders why ASUU extends strike by 8 weeks

The Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba said the FG has met all the demands of the union.

ASUU had earlier on Monday, March 14, 2022, announced an extension of its warning strike by two months.

A member of the union had earlier said the union had resolved to extend the strike for eight weeks, pending when the Nigerian government would find the university system worthy of the desired attention.

But Nwajiuba maintained that the Federal Government had met all of the demands of the union.

He added that all earned allowances as well as revitalisation funds had been released.

“ASUU announced and we met and everything that they have demanded, we have done all of them including the earned allowances and the revitalisation fund; they choose to extend it for two months may be,” he said.