ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Western democracy not effective, try 'afro democracy' – Obasanjo

Ima Elijah

The ex-President argued that the Western model fails to consider Africa's unique history, culture, and traditions.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo
Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

Recommended articles

The ex-President argued that the Western model fails to consider Africa's unique history, culture, and traditions.

Speaking as the convener of the gathering, Obasanjo stated that the Western style of democracy has faltered in Africa due to its neglect of the majority's opinions.

He asserted that the government's representation of only a fraction of the people leads to the exclusion of the majority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing Western liberal democracy as "a government of a few people over all the people," Obasanjo criticised its inability to fully represent the diverse population.

He contended that African countries should embrace what he terms 'Afro democracy,' asserting that they have no business operating a system of government in which they have no hand in its definition and design.

Obasanjo further delved into the weaknesses and failures of liberal democracy, attributing them to its history, content, and context. He questioned the exclusion of the minority in a system that claims to be based on the rule of the majority.

During his keynote address, the former President called for a critical examination of the practice of liberal democracy.

He urged participants, including leaders of thought in academia and those with political experience, to identify the shortcomings of the current system and propose ideas and recommendations for a more suitable governance model.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria seeks institutional framework to address illicit financial flows in West Africa

Nigeria seeks institutional framework to address illicit financial flows in West Africa

No fewer than 30,000 Nigerians have benefited from Commonwealth scholarship scheme - FG

No fewer than 30,000 Nigerians have benefited from Commonwealth scholarship scheme - FG

Western democracy not effective, try 'afro democracy' – Obasanjo

Western democracy not effective, try 'afro democracy' – Obasanjo

Guinness commissions 3 units of 10,000m3 capacity solar-powered water projects in Oyo

Guinness commissions 3 units of 10,000m3 capacity solar-powered water projects in Oyo

Presidency says PDP responsible for Governor Mutfwang's sack

Presidency says PDP responsible for Governor Mutfwang's sack

Nigerian missions in the US resolve passport service disruption

Nigerian missions in the US resolve passport service disruption

Gov Aliyu calls on leaders to eradicate societal ills, focus on national growth

Gov Aliyu calls on leaders to eradicate societal ills, focus on national growth

Group decries alarming rate of youths involvement in illicit drugs

Group decries alarming rate of youths involvement in illicit drugs

Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state

Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Kaduna State government promises 10,000 houses for the masses in 4 years

Nyesom Wike.

Dutse indigenes in Abuja call on FCTA to fix bad roads

High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances (Channels Television)

High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances

INEC is expected to announce the winner of the election in Bayelsa state anytime soon. [Channels TV]

INEC finally concludes collation of results in Bayelsa