We're yet to receive $1m donation US promised flood victims - NEMA boss

Ahmed said this when Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara paid him a visit on Friday in Abuja.

The U.S Embassy in a statement by the then U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Mary Leonard, sometime in October 2022, announced a one million-dollar donation to assist flood victims.

“I heard about the donation in the news, just the way you heard about it, but we are yet to receive any U.S donation.

“Yes, it was announced but we are yet to receive it,” he said.

On the visit of the Zamfara governor, the NEMA boss said the agency will continue to assist the state with humanitarian aids for victims of banditry and terrorist attacks

“We will continue to offer you a handshake of partnership as we will support you in the areas you have requested,” he said.

Earlier, Gov. Lawal, said the visit was to seek assistance of the agency for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

He said the cases of bandits attacks which had remained worrisome, had continued to affect the people negatively.

The governor however assured that whatever intervention received from the agency would be judiciously given to the affected persons.