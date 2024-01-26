ADVERTISEMENT
We're working to resolve nationwide blackout, Power minister tells Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister said that efforts are being made to ensure a quick resolution of the blackout being experienced in the country.

Adebayo Adelabu, Nigeria's Minister of Power. [Punch]
Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser, Strategic Communication and Media Relation to the Minister of Power, said this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Adelabu said that the blackout being experienced in the country had been attributed to a low supply of gas to power-generating companies.

He said that the payments were to ensure improved gas supply and increased power generation.

“This will also enable distribution companies to supply more electricity to Nigerians.

“We acknowledge the current unsustainable situation, and we expect a turnaround immediately,” he said.

According to the minister, in the past couple of weeks, there has been a significant downturn in the level of power supply to Nigerians.

He said that the situation had adversely affected production leading to a blackout in some parts of the country.

“This is mainly due to a decreased level of gas supply to generation companies.

“This situation has led to a lower level of energy supplied to load centres, which has affected the supply of electricity to distribution companies,” he said.

