The civil society organisation, Coalition for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER), says Boko Haram would soon be a thing of the past.

For over a decade, Nigeria has been battling Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast region.

Commending the Nigerian Army's Super Camp Strategy, convener of the group, Princess Ajibola, believes that it is the perfect morale booster in the final push to victory against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

The group's commendation after deploying a team of researchers to transverse the length and breadth of the northeast.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Abuja, Ajibola noted that the strategy has recorded "massive dividends", especially with top Army personnel led by Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, always at the trenches.

"We wish to use this medium to appreciate and commend the leadership of the Nigerian Military for the great efforts so far in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria, and most notably, the introduction of the Super Camp Strategy that indeed proved to be the magic wand in routing the remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group in North-East Nigeria.

"We appreciate the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff in the war against terrorism. It wishes to state that if this tempo is sustained, we might as well be seeing the end of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group in Nigeria.

"Also, we urge the military not to tolerate any act of sabotage from any quarters in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria as multiple evidences suggests that some vested interested in North-East Nigeria that have been benefitting from the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist activities are hell-bent on seeing to the continuation of hostilities so they can continue to smile to the bank at the detriment of the generality of the people of North-East Nigeria," she said.