We're not selling tickets online for Lagos-Ibadan train, NRC warns passengers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NRC said it was working hard to introduce secure online ticketing on Lagos to Ibadan and Warri to Itakpe train services soon.

Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line. [railjournal]
This is contained a statement on Saturday, in Lagos, by Mr Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director, NRC.

Okhiria urged passengers to always obtain their train boarding tickets at the designated railway stations.

“The attention of the NRC has been drawn to a website developed by cyber criminals.

“They are inviting members of the general public to visit the fictitious cyber space to obtain Lagos to Ibadan train tickets online.

“However, NRC is yet to commence selling of Lagos to Ibadan train tickets online, this may have been done by fraudsters intending to scam unsuspecting train passengers.

“NRC is hereby advising Lagos to Ibadan train passengers to be wary of these fraudulent cyber space criminals, by obtaining their train boarding tickets at railway stations,” he said.

He said that the NRC was working hard to introduce secure online ticketing on Lagos to Ibadan and Warri to Itakpe train services soon.

First Lady renames auditorium after Maryam Abacha

Immigration reiterates commitment to security of Nigeria's borders

Makinde announces economic plans to reduce effects of subsidy removal

Nigerian Consulate celebrates festival of drums in New York

Resident doctors to begin peaceful protests over unmet demands Aug. 9

PDP advises Tinubu not to send military to Niger Republic

We're not selling tickets online for Lagos-Ibadan train, NRC warns passengers

No rift between SGF Akume and I - Benue Gov

Police foil bandit attacks on police station, Muslim faithful in Zamfara

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong of the Federal High Court and Justice Chima Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court

Nigeria's judiciary loses 2 big wigs to death