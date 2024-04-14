ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We’re not recruiting, don’t be deceived - NDLEA warns Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

NDLEA said in due time, any information about recruitment will be shared on its website and official social media platforms alone.

We’re not recruiting, don’t be deceived - NDLEA warns Nigerians
We’re not recruiting, don’t be deceived - NDLEA warns Nigerians

Recommended articles

Mr Femi Babafemi, its Director, Media and Advocacy, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the agency was aware of a publication announcing that it was recruiting.

“While we are taking necessary measures to unravel the people behind the publication, members of the public are advised to avoid being scammed.

“The agency will like to emphasise that no recruitment is currently taking place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In due time, any information about recruitment will be shared on our website and our official social media platforms alone,” it stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano governor slammed with fresh allegation over Gaduje’s probe

Kano governor slammed with fresh allegation over Gaduje’s probe

FG unveils plans for inland waterways, coastal services

FG unveils plans for inland waterways, coastal services

It could harm your reproductive system - NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to ban on Dex Soap

It could harm your reproductive system - NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to ban on Dex Soap

Military destroys illegal refining sites, boats in aerial bombardment in Rivers

Military destroys illegal refining sites, boats in aerial bombardment in Rivers

Northern political group rejects NEF’s criticism of Tinubu

Northern political group rejects NEF’s criticism of Tinubu

We’re not recruiting, don’t be deceived - NDLEA warns Nigerians

We’re not recruiting, don’t be deceived - NDLEA warns Nigerians

Nigerians raise concern as MKO's wife declares Yorubas' secession from Nigeria

Nigerians raise concern as MKO's wife declares Yorubas' secession from Nigeria

15 other times Nigerian students have been kidnapped in schools since Chibok in 2014

15 other times Nigerian students have been kidnapped in schools since Chibok in 2014

EduGate: FG to resume social investment programmes soon, 3 months after suspension

EduGate: FG to resume social investment programmes soon, 3 months after suspension

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here’s why increase in electricity tariff won’t affect you [Channels TV]

This is unreasonable - Labour Party asks FG to reconsider electricity tariff hike

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration [Presidency]

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response