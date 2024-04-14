We’re not recruiting, don’t be deceived - NDLEA warns Nigerians
NDLEA said in due time, any information about recruitment will be shared on its website and official social media platforms alone.
Recommended articles
Mr Femi Babafemi, its Director, Media and Advocacy, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the agency was aware of a publication announcing that it was recruiting.
“While we are taking necessary measures to unravel the people behind the publication, members of the public are advised to avoid being scammed.
“The agency will like to emphasise that no recruitment is currently taking place.
“In due time, any information about recruitment will be shared on our website and our official social media platforms alone,” it stated.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng