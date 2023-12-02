We’re making efforts to rescue remaining 4 abducted FUDMA students - Police

ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq, the command’s spokesman, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Friday.

NAN recalls that five female students of FUDMA were abducted by suspected bandits on October 3, 2023, when the gunmen invaded their rented apartment around 2am, located behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial School, Dutsin-ma.

The police had at that time announced the arrest of a man suspected to be an informant to the terrorists. Also, the police on November 22, confirmed that one out of the five abducted students had regained freedom after about 50 days in captivity.

The girl was released from the kidnappers den and taken to Kuncin Kalgo, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara, from where she was brought back to Katsina. According to Abubakar-Sadiq, the command is doing everything possible, using available resources to ensure their rescue.

“We are making an effort in collaboration with the school management, relevant stakeholders, and sister security agencies”, he said.

On Thursday, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Armya’u Bichi, told newsmen that no ransom was paid to secure the release of the freed kidnapped student. He made the clarification at a news briefing held at the take-off campus of the university, ahead of the 7th and 8th combined Convocation Ceremony of the institution.

