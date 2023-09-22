We’re making efforts to rescue kidnapped corps members - NYSC DG

Brig.-Gen. Yush’au Ahmed, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the reaming five prospective corps members abducted in Zamfara.

Ahmed made this known at an interactive session with the House of Representatives Committee on Youth Development on Thursday in Abuja. He explained that of the eight prospective corps members abducted in August 2023 on their way to the orientation camp in Sokoto state, three had been released.

The DG said that all relevant security agencies are working in synergy with the traditional and religious leaders to secure the release of the five.

“We are making efforts to see that we get the children out of captivity. From all the signs we are receiving, we are hopeful we will get them as soon as possible,” he said.

Ahmed said that the released corps members had been redeployed to the FCT and given proper medical attention. The DG advised against traveling at night saying that it is against the safety tips given to all corps and prospective members.

He urged strict adherence to all the safety tips issued by the scheme to prevent future occurrences. Earlier, the Chairman of the House Committee on Youth Development, Rep. Martins Esin said that the house is worried about the situation of the corps members.

He said that the interactive session was organised to get first hand information on the situation of the prospective corps members in captivity.

“I am happy, we are happy with the work so far done on the release of those still in captivity, I like the engagements with sister agencies to secure them.

“Based on the interaction we have had, I am certain in my spirit that these prospective corps members will be reunited with their families.

“We are calling on all stakeholders to support the NYSC ensure the security of lives and property of corps members.

“Continue to be on the top of the situation but if we noticed a derail, we will be the first to raise the red flag,” he said.

The lawmaker urged the management of the scheme to proactively come up with rehabilitation programme to take care of trauma that they may have suffered when released. He said that such programmes will support the victims to be properly reintegrated into the society.

Esin said that there is a need to strengthen the travel advice mechanism to enhance compliance.

“Before your camp, do your combing and raise flags so that corps members can know how to navigate going forward so these things do not happen again.

“We will give you the backing legislative wise to get this scheme forward, this is the best time to do so as we have a President that is a lover of youths and demonstrated in his appointments,” he said.