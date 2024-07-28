We're investing in infrastructure to make FCT residents comfortable – Wike

Wike stated this in Abuja on Saturday, after inspecting the ongoing construction of an 11.1-kilometre expressway, from Airport Road to Kuje.

“As a government, we will make sure we provide basic infrastructure to make FCT residents comfortable.

“Such that if you want to farm, there is road to go to the farm; if you want to go to the market, there is road to go to the market; if you want to send your children to school, the schools are in good condition.

“While we are also talking about the issue of hunger,” he said.

He described the construction of the expressway as a major project and would change the narrative of Kuje residents by connecting the people to Abuja City.

He added that the project, if completed, would connect Kuje with Airport Road and also connect Kuje with Gwagwalada, through the Kuje township road equally under construction.

“We believe that this is a major road that the government will concentrate on. We understand that the road was approved in 2022 but funds were not made available.

“Luckily, we have sourced funds, and we have given the contractor the money. It is a very critical project, and we will do what we can do.

“I assure you that we will not allow funding to delay the delivery of this project,” he said.

Speaking on the Aug. 1 planned protest, the minister urged residents of Kuje to be patient and give President Bola Tinubu time to fix the country.

He said that people should be patient. This hunger, we will overcome it.

“Those of you working with Gilmor Construction, at least you are getting something to put in your stomach, so calm down.

“Those that didn’t have will also get something to do soon. Therefore, don’t listen to those people who do not mean well for Nigeria.

“FCT is the centre of the country and as a people residing in the territory, we must protect it. Even if there is a problem like this, it should not be in FCT.

“So, I am appealing to those with the intention of joining the protest to withdraw and give us time.”

He further appealed to the residents to persuade their friends who might join the strike to change their minds.

“Abuja is not for protest; Abuja is for provision of infrastructure and that is what we are doing. Let’s have peace to enjoy the city,” Wike added.

Earlier, Ricard Daudu, Deputy Director of Engineering Services, Federal Capital Development Authority, described the road, linking the airport road to Kuje as a key regional highway.

Daudu explained that the expressway, tagged “FCT Road 105” runs from the northern part of FCT down to the southern part.

“The southern part, connects to the southern highway that goes from Abaji to Toto and Ring Road II, which also connects to the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX).

“Eventually it will be a straight connection from ONEX down to Nasarawa state.

“Total length within FCT is 76 kilometres, out of which 11.1 kilometres is currently being developed into a 10-lane expressway.