We’re happy Tinubu is upscaling Nigeria to bring succour - Ex-presidential aspirant, Osifo

Osifo, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, made this remark while reacting to Tinubu’s 2024 New Year Message to Nigerians on Monday. According to him, the President’s efforts are attracting foreign investors.

“We are encouraged that the President is closely looking at key areas that will upscale the nation and bring succour to the generality of Nigerians. His efforts are attracting foreign investors,” Osifo said.

He said that Tinubu’s broadcast was an indication of good plan and development processes that the present administration had worked out and ready to continue to implement. The APC chieftain said Tinubu had re-emphasised and touched on key areas the government had taken people-oriented decisions on.

According to him, some of these areas include proposed implementation of new national living wage, provision of stable electricity, agriculture and its value chain. He applauded the President’s efforts at increasing petroleum products output and ease of doing business through reforms of fiscal and tax policies.

Osifo said that Tinubu also pointed the eight priority areas of his administration for 2024, which included defence, security, jobs, economy, investments, human development, poverty reduction and social security. According to him, with the new national minimum living wage, Nigerian workers will earn higher to increase service delivery.

“The new national wage when implemented will raise the capacity of workers to address issues as they arise.

“It will also put a halt to incessant call for strike action by the labour unions.

“It will lead to better focus for workers to concentrate on their jobs thereby increasing productivity levels of workers across board.”

He said higher wage would also stimulate economic activities in the different sectors.

“It is my earnest desire to see more positive outcomes from the actions and policies of the President and his team in improving the status of Nigeria and Nigerians both at the local and international spheres.

“I want to use this medium to congratulate the President and Nigerians for peaceful celebrations of the New Year and want to wish everyone a most fulfilling and successful year ahead,” he stated.