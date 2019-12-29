Sanwo-Olu made this known on Sunday at the Badagry Integrity Awards 2019 organised by Badagry Parrot Prints and Publication in Badagry.

The governor was represented by his Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Solomon Bonu.

According to Sanwo-Olu, on the issue of seaport, Badagry has been identified for this project for the past four years.

“We are still talking to the Federal Government to perfect the deal because as at today, the heart of Lagos is congested and we need to decongest it.

“Badagry has the land and we are still praying to Federal Government to listen to us so that the project will start on time.

“We are willing to do everything humanly possible to let the project start,” he said.

In his keynote address, Mr Maumo Jinadu, Bursar, Lagos State Polytechnic and Chairman of the event, urged the Federal Government to resuscitate the Badagry Seaport project’s plan and make it a reality.

Jinadu said that the project would help the development plan of Badagry and Lagos.

According to him, the construction of the seaport in Badagry is key to the development of the town.

He said that the award was in recognition of his 27 years of work experience in Lagos Polytechnic, saying that the organiser did not request for any money.

According to him, it is a merit award and no monetary value is attached to it; it is not an award bought with money.

Mr Solomon Zosu, Publisher, Parrot Prints and Publication, the organiser of BIA 2019 Award, said the criterion used in selecting the awardees was performance.

“We do not reward people who won election but we went into the field and looked at the performance evaluation of people before giving them awards,” he said.

Zosu expressed his gratitude to the people who had been behind the success of the publications over 10 years ago.

ALSO READ: Obasanjo raises alarm over impending bankruptcy, says Nigeria is sinking

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among the awardees were, Mr Solomon Bonu, the Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture to Lagos State Governor; and Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, the Founder of Real Acts of Kindness (RAK), an NGO in Badagry.

Other awardees were, Alhaji Fatai Shokunbi, the President of Badagry Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BACCIMA); and Mrs Ronke Ogabi, the Coordinator, Lagos State Neighbourhood Corps in Badagry.

They also included Mr Maumo Jinadu, Bursar, Lagos Polytechnic; and Mr Temitope Ajayi, a reporter with Radio Nigeria.