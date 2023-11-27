We’ll develop Enugu State using wisdom from traditional rulers - Gov Mbah

“Experience and wisdom of traditional rulers are imperative to sustain the much-desired economic growth and progress of Enugu State,” Mbah said on Sunday evening in Enugu at the launch of a book – “In The Line Of Duty”.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Okey Ogbodo, said that the government always draws inspiration from intellectual work done by revered traditional rulers who are vast in life.

“It is a great book that I strongly recommend for our children to learn the act of leadership and diplomacy that bring people together and galvanize people to progress.

“As a government, we will continue to accord the traditional institution respect and a pride of place even as they contribute in no small measure to the attainment of Enugu State of our dreams,” he said.

Mbah lauded the Chairman, South-East Council of Traditional Rulers, and author of the book – “In The Line Of Duty” – Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, for his wisdom and courage to put something down for posterity.

Earlier, Gen Chris Garuba (retired), former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, called on Nigerians to sustain the existing peace and relationship that holds the country together.

“We should teach and impress on our children and subjects that unity and peace built on good relationships are all we need to build a progressive nation that works for everybody,” Garuba added.

The book reviewer, the former Minister of Power, Prof Chinedu Nebo, said that the book was a 13-Chapter thought-provoking and knowledge-enriching masterpiece.

According to Nebo, the book is a compendium of various thought- provoking and solution-driven speeches and addresses presented by Igwe Agubuzu in various fora of national, regional and state discourse on challenging and emerging nationhood and societal issues.

He also recommended the book for all ages and a must read for those in leadership positions and those aspiring to be one as it is rich in practical experiences, wisdom and positive mindset for action to solve challenging leadership issues.

Speaking on what motivated him to author the book, Igwe Agubuzu, who is the Chairman of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, said that he desired to keep records for posterity and share inestimable experiences and thoughts.

“I have been working as a traditional ruler in various capacities since I retired from the Foreign Service and in the course of these works I have made some speeches and addresses.