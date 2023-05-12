The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We’ll continue clamp down on cultists’ activities in Ogun – Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abimbola said that the command had launched serious operations against the activities of the cultists in the state.

SP Abimbola Oyeyemi [PUNCH]
SP Abimbola Oyeyemi [PUNCH]

Recommended articles

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Abimbola said that the command had launched serious operations against the activities of the cultists in the state.

“The command has embarked on total clamp down by arresting many of the cultists, especially in Sagamu axis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the process of effect their arrests, some of our men sustained varying degrees of injuries, but we have been able to subdue them and we are not relenting in ridding the state of them in the state,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that the time of pleading with the cultists by the police had gone, adding that this time around, it would be total clamp down on them.

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police, Yomi Olanrewaju, had warned that on no condition should anybody be allowed to operate under the shade of cultism.

He advised parents and guardians to warn their children and wards against involvement in cultism and cult related activities in the state.

Oyeyemi noted that there was a time that the command gave the cultists the opportunity to come out and renounce their membership, adding, however, that none of them showed up.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the police were left now left with no option than to arrest and prosecute the cultists in accordance with the law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira depreciates further to ₦748/$ at parallel market

Naira depreciates further to ₦748/$ at parallel market

We’ll continue clamp down on cultists’ activities in Ogun – Police

We’ll continue clamp down on cultists’ activities in Ogun – Police

2,167 repentant insurgents graduate from FG’s programme – Official

2,167 repentant insurgents graduate from FG’s programme – Official

Govt., others must combat rising youth unemployment – Ajanaku

Govt., others must combat rising youth unemployment – Ajanaku

Malian troops, foreign forces executed 500 people in village in 2022 – UN

Malian troops, foreign forces executed 500 people in village in 2022 – UN

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

Sri Lankan navy assigns 1st female officers, sailors to sea duties

Sri Lankan navy assigns 1st female officers, sailors to sea duties

Iran, Oman agree to start space cooperation

Iran, Oman agree to start space cooperation

Chinese special envoy to visit Ukraine for first time since war began

Chinese special envoy to visit Ukraine for first time since war began

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

Jordan Demay was a 17 year old high school football star [The US Sun]

3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth