We'd soon settle who owns Lagos – Erelu Kuti IV

Addressing reporters on Thursday, November 30, 2023, Erelu Dosumu revealed details about the upcoming inauguration of the E.Y.O Cultural Renaissance Centre, scheduled for December 3.

The Erelu, also known as the Erelu Yeye Oodua, established the Erelu Yeye Oodua Foundation to address the persistent debate over the history of Lagos' original settlers, as well as the broader history, art, lifestyle, and culture of Africans.

The cultural center aims to focus on research, empowerment, education, training, and the promotion of culture and languages. Erelu Dosumu stated that a book would be launched as part of the initiative to put an end to the controversy surrounding the ownership of Lagos.

"If people refuse to use common sense and do research, and instead use relics for their argument, why do you waste your time? Everybody is talking from different corners of their mouths, especially those who don’t even know anything about it," Erelu Dosumu remarked.

The Erelu, who became Erelu in her early 20s, stressed the importance of obtaining information directly from credible sources.

She shared, "I am almost 80 and I have acquired another century of information myself. If I say anything, I am saying it from at least 300 years of verbatim fact."

Erelu Dosumu highlighted the need for collaboration between the government and critical stakeholders to revive interest and raise awareness among the people to promote the potential of their culture to the world.

The Oodua Cultural Renaissance Centre, she explained, would serve as a training ground for languages, promotion of local cuisine, art, and talent development, ultimately contributing to the growth of the economy.

