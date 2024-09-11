ADVERTISEMENT
We won't take it - ASUU condemns sack of 5 lecturers in Lagos, Kogi, Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The don said that it was unacceptable that lecturers, who were dedicated to knowledge pursuit, research, and nation-building; should be treated with disdain by their institutions.

Dr Rotimi Olorunisola, ASUU Chairman, OAUSTECH chapter, disclosed to journalists on Wednesday in Okitipupa, that some lecturers were “illegally” sacked by the Governing Councils of Lagos State University (LASU), Kogi State University (KSU), and Ebonyi State University (EBSU).

Olorunisola said that the actions of these institutions were not only a violation of the due process required for the termination of academic staff but also an assault on the autonomy of the academic profession.

The don said that it was unacceptable that lecturers, who were dedicated to knowledge pursuit, research, and nation-building; should be treated with disdain by their institutions.

He added that the unjust dismissals of the lecturers were a clear attempt to undermine academic freedom and silence the voices of those working tirelessly to uphold the high standards of education in Nigeria.

According to him, the governing councils acted in direct contravention of established labour laws, university statutes and the principles of natural justice.

ASUU will not stand idly by while our members are unlawfully victimised and their rights trampled upon.

“We categorically state that these sackings are illegal, unconstitutional, and gross abuse of power.

“We demand the immediate reinstatement of all lecturers wrongfully dismissed, and we call on the Federal Government, state authorities, and all stakeholders in the education sector to intervene swiftly to correct this grave injustice,” he said

He said that ASUU would stand united in the fight for justice and defend the rights and dignity of all academic staff in the country.

“Failure to rectify this situation will leave ASUU with no option but to escalate our actions in defence of our members’ rights.

“ASUU will not be intimidated or suppressed by illegitimate actions that disregard the rule of law and the collective agreements that govern our institutions,” Olorunisola added.

We won't take it - ASUU condemns sack of 5 lecturers in Lagos, Kogi, Ebonyi

