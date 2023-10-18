We won’t negotiate with criminals but protect the people - Katsina Govt

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasiru Muazu-Danmusa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Katsina.

The commissioner reiterated the determination of the state government to bring an end to banditry and other security challenges in the state. Muazu-Danmusa also said that the state government was taking the necessary measures to enable the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state return to their respective communities.

He said that the inauguration of the Community Security Watch Corps (KCSWC) by Gov Dikko Radda on October 10 was an indicator to the commitment and determination to restore lasting peace in the state.

The commissioner said; "I think Katsina state has the highest number of IDPs in the North-West as a result of insecurity.

” However, we are making efforts to reverse the negative narrative by putting in place excellent strategies that will address the problem.”

Muazu-Danmusa said that the government had benchmarked salaries of the agency’s operatives on the basis of the national Minimum Wage.

“We are constructing their offices, providing them with patrol vehicles, motorcycles, weapons, gadgets among others for their effective operations.

“So, we are going in tandem with the provision of the constitution in providing them with all these things,” he stated.

The commissioner said that the corps was committed to the call to sacrifice their best for their people and communities.

Muazu-Danmusa added; “The members of the corps are indigenes of their respective communities, they have been in forefront of the fight against the terrorists, they are familiar with the terrain and agreed to protect their people.”

He expressed optimism that with fervent prayers of the people, the operation would be successful Muazu-Danmusa also urged the public to intensify efforts in providing credible intelligence information to the security agents to enable them effectively nip crimes in the bud.