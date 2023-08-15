We will not raise tax rates – FG

The Chairperson, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, said this on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, while reacting to unconfirmed reports of government’s plans to increase taxes.

The tax expert revealed that what government proposed was to reduce the country’s over 60 official taxes down to a single digit tax number.

According to him, the plan is to be able to reduce the number to single digit so that across all levels of government, you do not pay more than 10 taxes.

“We are confident that this is possible with the support of everyone and we will continue to do what we can to close the tax gap to generate revenue instead of increasing taxes.