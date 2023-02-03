ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We will end brain drain in medical profession – Makinde

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday, inaugurated a Special Task Force for the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, to work towards the accreditation of all medical programmes in the institution.

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde
Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde

“We are committed to ending brain drain in the medical profession and keep up with policies that will back it up,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Makinde said this while inaugurating a task force at the Executive Council Chambers of his office in Ibadan.

He said his administration was so much committed to embarking on policies and building a legacy that would end brain drain in the medical profession.

He explained that his administration had been laying a legacy that would encourage doctors, who have left the country to return and practise in Nigeria in the foreseeable future.

According to him, the duty of the task force members are to ensure that all conditions set to enable the accreditation of the medical programmes, as stipulated by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), are met.

The governor, who expressed confidence in the ability of the task force members also implored them to carry out the assignment with excellence.

He noted that the task force was to ensure these requirements were implemented.

He said there might be other things which the MDCN was not paying attention to that would make those programmes run effectively and the product from LAUTECH to be one of the best in the country.

“We are assured that you will deliver this assignment in the shortest possible time.

“I will ask that you perform this assignment with the same degree of excellence and devotion that you have come to be known for and diligently deliver on the mandate we are giving to you,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Prof. Juwon Arotiba chairs the task force while Dr Adefemi Afolabi, Prof. Olawale Olakulehin, Prof. Adewale Adeyemi, Mrs C.A. Abioye, Dr Olusoji Adeyanju, Mr Olufisayo Ogunjinmi and Dr Kayode Ogunleye are members.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

So far, Buhari is giving right signal for credible elections– Organisation

So far, Buhari is giving right signal for credible elections– Organisation

We will end brain drain in medical profession – Makinde

We will end brain drain in medical profession – Makinde

FG evacuates 1,531 Nigerians from Ukraine

FG evacuates 1,531 Nigerians from Ukraine

2023 Elections: Court orders INEC to accept LP candidates in 24 states

2023 Elections: Court orders INEC to accept LP candidates in 24 states

Nasarawa 2023: We are working for Gov. Sule, APC candidates victories – Chairman

Nasarawa 2023: We are working for Gov. Sule, APC candidates victories – Chairman

2023: Obi in Zamfara, promises to tackle insecurity, poverty, unemployment

2023: Obi in Zamfara, promises to tackle insecurity, poverty, unemployment

Why Buhari will be in trouble after office - Shittu

Why Buhari will be in trouble after office - Shittu

We will fight you—El-Rufai warns ‘Villa Cabal’ opposing Tinubu’s presidency

We will fight you—El-Rufai warns ‘Villa Cabal’ opposing Tinubu’s presidency

Terrorist leader boasts about buying weapons with new naira notes

Terrorist leader boasts about buying weapons with new naira notes

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

Banks will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele.

CBN will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku backs Emefiele, insists Naira swap deadline shouldn't be extended

Nigeria's new naira notes

Banks indicted as EFCC goes after naira notes racketeers in Abuja