We will end brain drain in medical profession – Makinde

Makinde said this while inaugurating a task force at the Executive Council Chambers of his office in Ibadan.

He said his administration was so much committed to embarking on policies and building a legacy that would end brain drain in the medical profession.

He explained that his administration had been laying a legacy that would encourage doctors, who have left the country to return and practise in Nigeria in the foreseeable future.

According to him, the duty of the task force members are to ensure that all conditions set to enable the accreditation of the medical programmes, as stipulated by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), are met.

The governor, who expressed confidence in the ability of the task force members also implored them to carry out the assignment with excellence.

He noted that the task force was to ensure these requirements were implemented.

He said there might be other things which the MDCN was not paying attention to that would make those programmes run effectively and the product from LAUTECH to be one of the best in the country.

“We are assured that you will deliver this assignment in the shortest possible time.

“I will ask that you perform this assignment with the same degree of excellence and devotion that you have come to be known for and diligently deliver on the mandate we are giving to you,” he said.