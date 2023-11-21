We make mistakes – Governor Sanwo-Olu addresses spending concerns

Responding to an open letter from Funso Doherty, the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress in Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the inevitability of mistakes in any administration.

Stating the importance of maintaining transparency in government affairs, he pledged to continue publishing spending records for public scrutiny.

"We are committed, responsible, and transparent. We don't have a problem with anybody or any individual. We appreciate criticism. We appreciate the fact that people can look at us in the face that we need to do well in the state," Governor Sanwo-Olu stated.

While expressing gratitude for constructive criticism, the governor distinguished between well-intentioned critiques and malicious misrepresentations.

“Some officers in Lagos have all come out to say that, indeed, we can make mistakes on some lines of items. I heard of a particular one that an item was meant to be ₦2 million, but it was written as ₦2 'billion.'

"For me, I'm leading a team of very dedicated public officials; I'm leading a team of committed civil servants. I'm leading a team of self-motivated public officials who want to stand and say that they can be well recognised," Governor Sanwo-Olu asserted.

Highlighting his administration's focus on serving the people of Lagos and prioritising public goods, the governor reiterated the commitment to transparency in government operations.

He assured the public that the government would maintain an accessible website containing detailed spending information and contact details for public engagement.

