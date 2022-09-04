RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We haven’t started carrying guns – FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that its personnel had not started carrying any form of fire arms whether on patrol or on other official duties.

Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi
Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi

Read Also

Biu said that the information had become very pertinent following the image of an operative who was captured on camera carrying firearms in a position that suggested he was on official duty.

“The viral report should be disregarded in totality as it’s just an old and recirculated image of an overzealous staff who posed with a rifle belonging to a sister agency’s staff in admiration and ignorance in 2018.

“The said staff has since been punished according to existing maintenance of discipline of the Corps.

“Officials do not currently carry arms and we advise members of the public to disregard the image being recirculated,” he said.

The FRSC boss further called on the public to desist from believing such fake images as the Corps continued in committing itself to making the roads safer for all.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Makinde denies attending 'Obidients' rally in Ibadan

Gov Makinde denies attending 'Obidients' rally in Ibadan

Shaibu reacts to Wike, Ayu crisis, says Atiku will become president in 2023

Shaibu reacts to Wike, Ayu crisis, says Atiku will become president in 2023

NDLEA recovers 1.2m Tramadol tablets in Gombe, Lagos states

NDLEA recovers 1.2m Tramadol tablets in Gombe, Lagos states

APC Ghana sets up presidential campaign council for Tinubu

APC Ghana sets up presidential campaign council for Tinubu

Missing TESCOM Director found beheaded in Ondo

Missing TESCOM Director found beheaded in Ondo

We haven’t started carrying guns – FRSC

We haven’t started carrying guns – FRSC

NDLEA arrests 8 suspected bandits with explosive devices in Ondo forest

NDLEA arrests 8 suspected bandits with explosive devices in Ondo forest

NDLEA arrests Italy-bound physically challenged man for drug trafficking

NDLEA arrests Italy-bound physically challenged man for drug trafficking

Public, private schools resume Monday - Lagos govt

Public, private schools resume Monday - Lagos govt

Trending

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration.

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

Osun State University was established during the administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in 2006.

UNIOSUN announces inter-university transfer amid endless ASUU strike

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

How I ended prolonged ASUU strike in one night, Goodluck Jonathan brags