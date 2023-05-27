The sports category has moved to a new website.
We have run Lagos very well, Sanwo-Olu boasts at valedictory

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said that the cabinet members had worked with a lot of compassion, ensuring that the greatest good was for the greatest number.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu said this during the valedictory cabinet meeting, to ceremonially dissolve the cabinet in his first tenure, at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Friday night.

According to him, his cabinet members were sworn-in on Aug. 19, 2019, about three years and nine months now, and have had jolly and interesting times.

He noted, however, that there were difficult times, difficult moments and difficult situations.

“You all know too well, some of our low moments together, COVID dealt with us, EndSARS dealt with us but we have come out stronger, bigger and better, as the state had come out first on a lot of trajectories.

”On financial trajectory, we have continued to increase the numbers, we have been able to double the budget of the state in four years, and that had reflected on how well we have been able to implement all of the pillars under our THEMES agenda.

”As a council, we all pulled through to the end. Some that started with us have also moved on, on new political trajectory, of which we are happy to release them, because they will be representing us well in their new political journey.

”I think we have kept almost 90 per cent of the team and I imagine that had helped us to stabilise and we have all had our fair share of understanding what to run the Lagos PLC looks like.

”As chairman of the council, we designed the state council meeting as if we are running a PLC.

”We had a session that reflect clear business decision, clear understanding of what our vision is all about and we have done it, knowing fully well that it is the people that brought us here, that gave us the mandate and all of our decisions have been people-centric,” he said.

The governor said that the cabinet members had worked with a lot of compassion, ensuring that the greatest good was for the greatest number.

He said that his administration ensured that it brought about prosperity, economic development and growth in the state.

”On behalf of Mr Deputy and myself, it has been a worthy experience, it has been a worthy time here, serving Lagosians.

“I am sure that we have been able to build relationships, some emotional. We have all learnt, we have grown and we have achieved a lot together. We have run the state very well.

”I want to thank all of you, you have all laboured extensively for this state, you have all believed in our leadership and you have all supported the government with everything you have.

”It’s been an honour being your chairman, your leader, the captain of the ship,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Sola Giwa, the Special Adviser to Gov. Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, in his farewell message on his Twitter handle expressed gratitude to the governor for finding him worthy of being appointed.

”Farewell, Lagos! As my journey as Special Adviser on Transportation to Governor of Lagos comes to an end, I’m grateful for the incredible opportunities, challenges, and memories shared.

”It’s been an honour to contribute to Lagos’ transport system and work alongside an amazing team.

“Thank you Lagosians for your support and trust. Excited for the next chapter ahead!,” Giwa wrote.

