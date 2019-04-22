According to NAN, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this know during a live News Programme, “This Morning,” on TVC.

The Minister revealed that if anyone could be given access to correctly check the administration’s performance in fighting insecurity, particularly Boko Haram, the individual would confirm the positive result on it success compare to the administration in 2015.

“Pre-2015, the Boko Haram terrorists walked freely into any city in Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory. They chose where and when to make havoc. United Nations headquarters, the Police headquarters were not spared

“In 2013 to 2014, Boko Haram was active in at least, 10 states of the federation where they struck at will, they occupied 17 local governments in Borno State alone, four in Adamawa and two in Yobe.

“People have easily forgotten that prior to 2015, roads to the North East were blocked, schools were closed, banks folded up, telecommunication companies folded up in the North East,

“The El-Kanemi Warriors football Club of Maiduguri relocated to Bauchi for all its home games,” he said

The minister also said that the administration had reversed the trend since 2015 it assumed power, chasing away the insurgents out of Nigeria.

“Today, we can say proudly that the situations have never repeated itself. Since we came in, Boko Haram insurgents have not attacked any institution inside and outside Abuja.

“All the schools, banks, telecommunication companies are all opened and functioning in the North East and we have succeeded in confining them to outside Nigeria.

“Today, the Elkanemi football club hosts all other teams from other parts of Nigeria in Maiduguri.

” This is because the government has restored normalcy to the state,” he said..

Lai claiming that terrorism is a global phenomenon, assured that the government would continue to appeal to its global and regional partners to stand with it in the fight.

With the removal of ISIS from Syria, the group had been trying very hard to get a foothold over Africa through theinsurgent.

“We will continue to boost our relationship with the multi national joint task and all global partners that are helping us in the fight,” he said.

On the issue of the kidnapped Chibok school girls remaining in captivity and Leah Sharibu, the minister said that the government was committed to bringing them back.

“We are working daily with the international partners in that regards.

“However, it is not everything that we can discuss in the public because of the very tender nature of the negotiation,” he said.

According to Mohammed, the government is on top of the situation regarding the banditry, cattle rustling and criminality in Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina states.