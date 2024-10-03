ADVERTISEMENT
We have blessings of God, Oba of Benin to develop Edo - Okpebholo

Okpebholo dedicated his victory in the governorship election to the grace of God and the support of his party and the Edo people.

Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]

He said this when he visited Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma at the Imo State Government House in Owerri on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

He was accompanied on the trip by his deputy, Honourable Dennis Idahosa; the senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshimhole and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Edo State, Jarrett Tenebe.

He thanked Uzodimma for playing a crucial role that led to his victory in the September 21, 2024, contest.

“We are here with our leader, Adams Oshiomhole, in conjunction with my deputy and the state chairman of our party to say a big thank you to you.

“We contested the election, and by his grace, we have won the election. We are here to tell you that the next step is to develop Edo State.

“We have the blessings of God and the blessings of the Oba of Benin. Today we are here to say thank you and extend his greetings to you,” the Governor-elect while speaking at the Imo State capital.

For his part, the Imo Governor pledged his continuous support for Okpebholo in his quest to deliver good governance to the people of Edo State.

Uzodimma, who is also Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, said he is happy to welcome Okpebholo to the forum.

He urged the governor-in-waiting to justify the confidence reposed on him at polls.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

