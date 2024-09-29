ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu pledges to give Edo governor-elect ideas he used to move Lagos forward

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu said that the state government would give the governor-elect ideas that moved Lagos forward.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and the Governor-elect of Edo, Senator Monday Okpebholo [X:@jidesanwoolu]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and the Governor-elect of Edo, Senator Monday Okpebholo [X:@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu pledged during a courtesy visit to him by Okpebholo.

The event was held at the Lagos House, Marina, on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okpebholo, the Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, defeated the Candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Asue Ighodalo, at the Sept. 21 governorship election in Edo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We welcome the brand new Governor-elect of Edo, distinguished Senator Monday Okpebholo, here with his Deputy-elect, Idahosa, and current Deputy Governor of Edo, Comrade Philip Shuaib.

“Your winning is for all Edo. Everyone should join hands with you to develop Edo.

” I want to assure you that you are not the first that Lagos will be supporting in terms of development templates. There is nothing wrong with copying, you just need to copy well.

“We will make all of our agencies that you believe will speak to the needs of Edo available to you,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the state government would give the governor-elect ideas that moved Lagos forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are happy that you have used Lagos as your starting point to receive blessings and to acknowledge the small support that we gave.

“The people of Lagos State congratulate you.

“Other contestants should come together and work with you so that you can develop Edo. I believe that is the right thing to say and the right thing to do.

” We saw during our visit that the state can be a lot better, and we believe you have a big heart to transform the state,” he said.

Earlier, Okpebholo thanked the state government for support during the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also thanked Sanwo-Olu for his advice.

The governor-elect called on other contestants in the election to join hands with him to move Edo forward.

” We are grateful for the warm welcome, we are thankful for your unflinching support pre and post-election. Your wealth of experience is immeasurable.

“By the grace of God and the support of the good people of Edo State, we will work to make the lives of our people better.

“I call on other contestants to join hands with me so we can give our people a brighter future,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lion mauls handler to death in zoo at Obasanjo's library

Lion mauls handler to death in zoo at Obasanjo's library

Obi joins global leaders in Athens to discuss poverty, unemployment in Africa

Obi joins global leaders in Athens to discuss poverty, unemployment in Africa

Kaduna Gov gifts appointees, party executives, others land for hard work

Kaduna Gov gifts appointees, party executives, others land for hard work

Sanwo-Olu pledges to give Edo governor-elect ideas he used to move Lagos forward

Sanwo-Olu pledges to give Edo governor-elect ideas he used to move Lagos forward

Tinubu has increased crude oil output to 1.7m bpd, we can achieve 3m – NNPCL

Tinubu has increased crude oil output to 1.7m bpd, we can achieve 3m – NNPCL

Make sure Nigeria remains giant of Africa - Tinubu tells Armed Forces

Make sure Nigeria remains giant of Africa - Tinubu tells Armed Forces

NSCDC dismisses officer for supplying drugs, ammunition to Zamfara bandits

NSCDC dismisses officer for supplying drugs, ammunition to Zamfara bandits

Netanyahu says killing Nasrallah settling accounts with ‘arch-murderer

Netanyahu says killing Nasrallah settling accounts with ‘arch-murderer

Our true identity is not that of opposition but ruling party - Ogun PDP chairman

Our true identity is not that of opposition but ruling party - Ogun PDP chairman

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Transportation university matriculates 478 pioneer students [skyscrapercity]

Transportation university matriculates 478 pioneer students

Governor Uba Sani received the prestigious 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa 2024 plaque and certificate. [Facebook]

Gov Sani lauded for free education, student feeding in Kaduna

Maiduguri flood victims

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Medical experts caution against self-medication, abuse of antibiotics

Experts warn Nigerians about dangers of self-medication, misuse of antibiotics