Sanwo-Olu pledges to give Edo governor-elect ideas he used to move Lagos forward

Sanwo-Olu pledged during a courtesy visit to him by Okpebholo.

The event was held at the Lagos House, Marina, on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okpebholo, the Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, defeated the Candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Asue Ighodalo, at the Sept. 21 governorship election in Edo.

“We welcome the brand new Governor-elect of Edo, distinguished Senator Monday Okpebholo, here with his Deputy-elect, Idahosa, and current Deputy Governor of Edo, Comrade Philip Shuaib.

“Your winning is for all Edo. Everyone should join hands with you to develop Edo.

” I want to assure you that you are not the first that Lagos will be supporting in terms of development templates. There is nothing wrong with copying, you just need to copy well.

“We will make all of our agencies that you believe will speak to the needs of Edo available to you,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the state government would give the governor-elect ideas that moved Lagos forward.

“We are happy that you have used Lagos as your starting point to receive blessings and to acknowledge the small support that we gave.

“The people of Lagos State congratulate you.

“Other contestants should come together and work with you so that you can develop Edo. I believe that is the right thing to say and the right thing to do.

” We saw during our visit that the state can be a lot better, and we believe you have a big heart to transform the state,” he said.

Earlier, Okpebholo thanked the state government for support during the election.

He also thanked Sanwo-Olu for his advice.

The governor-elect called on other contestants in the election to join hands with him to move Edo forward.

” We are grateful for the warm welcome, we are thankful for your unflinching support pre and post-election. Your wealth of experience is immeasurable.

“By the grace of God and the support of the good people of Edo State, we will work to make the lives of our people better.