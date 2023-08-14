We got ₦2M – Ndume slams Akpabio over Senators' holiday allowance

The disagreement over these allowances has drawn attention to the actions of the Senate leadership, with Ndume expressing his disappointment at Akpabio's handling of the matter.

Ndume took issue with Akpabio's comments, which he deemed "unbecoming of a leader." He accused Akpabio of inadvertently creating the perception that senators were receiving a substantial or special sum of money, thus adding fuel to the controversy.

Ndume, while speaking on the matter, clarified that all senators receive a standardised amount of ₦2 million each as part of their statutory entitlement. He argued that such allowances are comparable to the leave grants commonly provided to employees when they take vacation leave.

Ndume expressed regret that he had to address the issue with a heavy heart due to the needless controversy caused by Akpabio's statements. He asserted that Akpabio should have exercised greater caution in his choice of words, preventing the misinterpretation that senators were being favored with exceptional benefits.

Moreover, Ndume revealed that he had already cautioned Akpabio regarding his remarks and went as far as considering the possibility of taking "drastic action" against him if he persisted in making unwarranted statements.