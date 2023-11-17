ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why Saudi Arabia cancelled 264 Nigerians' visa – Air Peace CEO defends airline

Ima Elijah

Air Peace CEO explains why Saudi Arabia cancelled 264 Nigerian passengers visa on arrival, as he defends the airline.

Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema [Carmart]
Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema [Carmart]

Recommended articles

The controversy unfolded on Monday, November 13, 2023, when the Saudi Arabian government abruptly canceled the visas of all 264 passengers transported by Nigeria's major carrier, Air Peace, upon their arrival from Kano. The Saudi authorities insisted that the passengers be sent back to Nigeria.

As a consequence, 177 passengers were compelled to return on the same flight, while 87 passengers were granted entry into Jeddah after being cleared by immigration.

Despite the setback, Onyema firmly exonerated Air Peace from any wrongdoing, stating, "It looks unusual because we followed every protocol and procedure."

ADVERTISEMENT

He made these remarks during Thursday's edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, November 16.

Onyema clarified that the airline had obtained clearance regarding the visa verification portal and the Advanced Passenger Information System established by the Saudi authorities before the flight's departure.

"We put through there, it passed. We sent the manifest ahead, we got all those clearances before we left the country," he affirmed.

The Air Peace CEO also highlighted statements from the Saudi Arabian Embassy, which, according to him, supported the airline's position.

"They are not denying the fact that they (Nigerians) have visas. What they are saying they discovered is that the information they gave them was for the wrong visas. It is like maybe you are going for medical treatment and you procured a tourism visa," Onyema explained.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Saudi Arabia cancelled 264 Nigerians' visa – Air Peace CEO defends airline

Why Saudi Arabia cancelled 264 Nigerians' visa – Air Peace CEO defends airline

We're not afraid to rerun election – PDP Zamfara

We're not afraid to rerun election – PDP Zamfara

Wike seeks partnership with Daewoo on luxury hotels to promote tourism

Wike seeks partnership with Daewoo on luxury hotels to promote tourism

Declare what you inherited from Buhari, Obi tackles FG over bankruptcy claims

Declare what you inherited from Buhari, Obi tackles FG over bankruptcy claims

Tinubu desires to bridge infrastructure gap through PPP — Shettima

Tinubu desires to bridge infrastructure gap through PPP — Shettima

Lone PDP member in Yobe Assembly defects to APC

Lone PDP member in Yobe Assembly defects to APC

Eko Disco pledges to improve hourly supply of electricity to customers

Eko Disco pledges to improve hourly supply of electricity to customers

How Nigerian universities can emerge world-class – Covenant University VC

How Nigerian universities can emerge world-class – Covenant University VC

Nigeria’s First Lady arrives in Sierra Leone to celebrate girl-child day

Nigeria’s First Lady arrives in Sierra Leone to celebrate girl-child day

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]

2 million voters registered to vote in Kogi governorship election - INEC

Dino Melaye [Twitter/@_dinomelaye]

New Lokoja will emerge in 4 years – Melaye

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects (Channels Television)

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA