We disagree - MultiChoice vows to appeal tribunal’s ₦150m fine, free subscription

News Agency Of Nigeria

The tribunal also ordered the pay-TV company to provide its Nigerian customers with a one-month free subscription to its DStv and GOtv packages.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal had fined MultiChoice Nigeria the sum of ₦150 million for disobeying its order.

The order had restrained the pay-TV company from increasing its monthly subscription pending the determination of the suit brought before it by an Abuja-based lawyer, Festus Onifade.

The tribunal also ordered the pay-TV company to provide its Nigerian customers with a one-month free subscription to its DStv and GOtv packages.

In a statement, MultiChoice reacted as it said that it disagreed with the ruling and would file an appeal against it.

The statement read in part: “MultiChoice Nigeria is aware of the recent ruling by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal regarding its jurisdiction to entertain a price regulation matter.

“We disagree with the ruling, and will therefore file an appeal against the said ruling.

“As the matter is currently sub-judice, we are restrained from making further comments.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

